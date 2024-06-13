“Too Skinny and Too Pale,” Angelina Jolie’s New Blonde Hair Deeply Divided People

Angelina Jolie turned 49 and her new hairstyle got everyone talking. Some loved it, others not so much.

MM/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Angelina Jolie rocked a new hairstyle recently, and she looked amazing! She switched to blonde hair, and it flowed down to her shoulders, giving her a super elegant vibe. With trendy glasses, she totally owned the look, adding a fresh and modern twist to her style.

Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

As fans checked out the latest pictures of the Hollywood star, they couldn’t agree. Some thought Jolie’s new blonde hair wasn’t her style, saying things like, “Blonde doesn’t suit her!! Only brown hair is for her”, or “Blonde is not flattering on her.” Others thought, “Blond washes her out...” or, “She probably got a facelift & changed her hair so it wouldn’t be as obvious.” The discussion even turned to whether her new look ages her. One fan thought, “Her hair makes her look older”, while another argued, “She never looks healthy!! Too skinny and too pale.”

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Jolie, who's known for her iconic brunette look, has been gradually going blonder recently. We've seen hints of this in her street-style photos since early this year, and it seems she's fully committed to the lighter hair now. But this isn’t even the first time we’ve seen Jolie go full-blonde. She did it before for her Oscar-winning performance in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted, and she also rocked a platinum-blonde wig for the 2021 Marvel movie Eternals.

Charles Sykes/Invision/East News

While fans are debating her new look, Angelina remains focused on her work. She recently ventured into a new business with the launch of Atelier Jolie. The star expressed her motivation, saying, “There is so much happening that divides us, and it’s essential that we create and share time together.”

