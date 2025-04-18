Katy Perry’s Space Return Sparks Backlash Over Her Dramatic Gesture

While Katy Perry’s flight into space lasted around 4 minutes, her critics have wasted no time attacking the theatrics of her return home—most of all, her kiss on the ground when she landed. Some Internet commentators have ridiculed the gesture, saying, “Her kissing the ground as if she wasn’t gone for two seconds.”

To them, it was a lavish display for something symbolic but not meaningful. One of the people commented, “Katy Perry went to space for like 4 minutes, why is she kissing the ground for?”