Katy Perry’s Space Return Sparks Backlash Over Her Dramatic Gesture
On April 14, 2025, pop star Katy Perry and five other accomplished women embarked on a groundbreaking journey aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, marking a significant milestone in space exploration. The mission, which lasted approximately 4 minutes, reached the Kármán line—the internationally recognized boundary of space—offering the crew a brief experience of weightlessness and a unique perspective of Earth.
While Katy Perry’s flight into space lasted around 4 minutes, her critics have wasted no time attacking the theatrics of her return home—most of all, her kiss on the ground when she landed. Some Internet commentators have ridiculed the gesture, saying, “Her kissing the ground as if she wasn’t gone for two seconds.”
To them, it was a lavish display for something symbolic but not meaningful. One of the people commented, “Katy Perry went to space for like 4 minutes, why is she kissing the ground for?”
Many people online were caught off guard by how brief Katy Perry’s space trip actually was, flooding social media with comments like, “Wait, didn’t she just left?” Others chimed in with, “That’s it? She back already? IDK why I thought they would be gone longer,” reflecting the general surprise over the mission’s quick turnaround.
