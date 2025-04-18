9 Warning Signs of Kidney Disease People Tend to Ignore
Your kidneys might be small, but they play a huge role in keeping your body balanced. They filter waste, control blood pressure, help make red blood cells, and keep your bones healthy. But when something goes wrong with them, the signs can be so subtle that many people miss them until it’s too late.
Here are some warning signs of kidney disease that people often ignore — and why you shouldn’t.
1. Feeling more tired than usual
- If you’re constantly exhausted, even after a full night’s sleep, your kidneys might not be doing their job. When they’re not filtering properly, toxins build up in the blood, making you feel tired and weak. This is also linked to a lack of red blood cells, a condition called anemia.
2. Trouble sleeping
- Kidney problems can cause toxins to stay in your bloodstream rather than being flushed out through urine. This can make it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep. People with chronic kidney disease also have a higher risk of sleep apnea.
3. Swollen ankles and feet
- When kidneys aren’t working properly, your body may retain sodium, causing swelling in your feet and ankles.
4. Puffy Eyes
- Persistent puffiness around your eyes could be an early sign of protein leaking into your urine — a sign that your kidneys’ filters are damaged.
5. Itchy Skin
- Kidney disease can cause mineral and bone imbalances that lead to dry and itchy skin. It may feel like just a skin issue, but it can signal deeper problems with your kidneys.
6. Changes in Urination
- Pay attention to how often you go and what your urine looks like. Kidney disease can cause:
Increased or decreased urination
Foamy urine (a sign of protein)
Blood in the urine
7. Muscle Cramps
- Imbalances in electrolytes like calcium and phosphorus — caused by failing kidneys — can lead to muscle cramps, often at night.
8. Poor Appetite
- A loss of appetite may not seem serious at first. But when it’s caused by a buildup of toxins due to reduced kidney function, it’s a red flag.
9. Nausea or Vomiting
- If toxins are building up in your body, you may feel nauseous or even throw up, especially in more advanced stages of kidney disease.
These signs may not always mean kidney disease, but if they stick around or get worse, it's important to speak with a doctor. Kidney disease often develops quietly, and catching it early can make a big difference.