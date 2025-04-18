9 Warning Signs of Kidney Disease People Tend to Ignore

Health
day ago

Your kidneys might be small, but they play a huge role in keeping your body balanced. They filter waste, control blood pressure, help make red blood cells, and keep your bones healthy. But when something goes wrong with them, the signs can be so subtle that many people miss them until it’s too late.

Here are some warning signs of kidney disease that people often ignore — and why you shouldn’t.

CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

1. Feeling more tired than usual

  • If you’re constantly exhausted, even after a full night’s sleep, your kidneys might not be doing their job. When they’re not filtering properly, toxins build up in the blood, making you feel tired and weak. This is also linked to a lack of red blood cells, a condition called anemia.

2. Trouble sleeping

3. Swollen ankles and feet

4. Puffy Eyes

5. Itchy Skin

  • Kidney disease can cause mineral and bone imbalances that lead to dry and itchy skin. It may feel like just a skin issue, but it can signal deeper problems with your kidneys.

6. Changes in Urination

7. Muscle Cramps

8. Poor Appetite

9. Nausea or Vomiting

These signs may not always mean kidney disease, but if they stick around or get worse, it’s important to speak with a doctor. Kidney disease often develops quietly, and catching it early can make a big difference. Find out more signs that can be related to serious health issues here.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads