In One Evening Everything Changed When I Defended My Daughter

One person came to the comments first and wrote, "The danger with giving ultimatums is that sometimes the person chooses the option you didn't want. You're not wrong here."

Another person said, "Laura gave two options (adoption or divorce) but told OP she had actually expected him to pick a third (offer to speak to Ella more). She’s pretty terrible at this ultimatum thing."

One more user added, "She’s also ignoring the fact that it is not a foregone conclusion that bio-mom willingly terminates her parental rights. In trying to force this, she could also be the impetus for bio-mom getting more involved.

The attempted termination could serve as a wake-up call and lead to the exact opposite of legal stability, which would be a contested court case with outside “experts” giving their opinions as to what should happen. She really should have just left well enough alone."

Another person commented, "When my ex-wife would get mad at me, she'd often throw an “I'm going to divorce you and find someone better than you” at me, and was really shocked when I finally hit my limit and took her up on it.

Learn from my mistakes, folks. Dealbreakers aren't inherently bad, but if you're with someone who uses ending the relationship as a way to persuade you, get out. It won't get better. Just get out."