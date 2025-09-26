I Finally Drew the Line With My Arrogant Son-in-law—He’s Not Welcome on Our Vacation

Hey Bright Side,

So... this is kind of messy, but here I am. The whole thing already happened, but I keep going back and forth in my head like, “Did I totally cross the line here or was I kind of right?” Maybe your readers can tell me who’s actually in the wrong.

Okay, background: my daughter Kathryn has been with this guy, Marc, for four years now. They’ve got a little boy, Zack, who I adore. He’s basically the sunshine of my life. But here’s the thing, I’ve never been Marc’s biggest fan. For one, they’re not even married (yeah, I know times have changed, but still). And on top of that, he’s got this... I don’t know... arrogant vibe. Like, he talks down to me sometimes, all condescending, with this “I know better” attitude. And every now and then, he’ll toss in these sly little age or gender digs. Always in that light, joking tone that’s supposed to be charming, but it just makes me want to roll my eyes.

Every spring we do a family trip. It’s kind of a tradition. This year, I decided on a city break. There’s this huge botanical garden that’s hosting a flower festival while we’re there. I thought it’d be beautiful, something different.