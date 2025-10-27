I Refuse to Support My Sister’s Kids Every Month, It’s Not My Job to Provide for Them

I told her that I always tried to help her when she asked, but it was difficult for me because I often ended up cutting down on my own expenses so she could get what she needed. I also advised her to get a full-time job instead, since her part-time job couldn’t cover her expenses.



She was furious and ended up arguing with me, saying things like I had a better-paying job, and it was the family’s responsibility to take care of each other in times of need. I hung up after that. But then, within an hour, my niece called me crying.



She said, “Mom is packing our things. She says we’ll have to go live with grandma because she can’t afford the rent. Can you please help us?” I was gutted, but I knew it was just a trick. She was using the kids to soften me up, and I wasn’t going to stand for that.



So I told my niece to tell my sister that she has a good idea. Maybe if she didn’t have to pay so much for rent, she wouldn’t be in this kind of trouble. Now my entire family is upset with me because they say I should’ve made a plan to help her. So Bright Side, was I wrong?



Regards,

Amanda S.