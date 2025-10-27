Tell all other families member, if they don't help too then they are HYPOCRITE. ON THEIR FACE.
I Refuse to Support My Sister’s Kids Every Month, It’s Not My Job to Provide for Them
Kids come with a lot of expenses that we might not always be prepared for. In times of need, we tend to rely on family and others we have close relationships with. But it might not always work out the way we planned. One of our readers shared their experience.
This is Amanda’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My sister is a single mom of 3, and she has been having a hard time financially for the last few months. I try to help her wherever I can, but it’s not always possible or easy. Last month, though, I didn’t have to worry. I got a work bonus that helped me quite a bit financially.
After getting everything I needed, I sent my sister the money that was left from my bonus with the hope that it would help her. She was thrilled and spoke about all the things she could get for the kids. It made me feel good to know that she would be okay, even if it was just for a little while.
But yesterday, my sister called me and asked when I’d send more money. I was shocked by the assumption. I send her a lot of money. It should’ve sorted her out for at least a month or two yet less than a month later, she wanted more, and she wasn’t asking, she was demanding.
She only made matters worse when I told her I wouldn’t be sending more. She gasped and requested to make it a monthly thing. I refused and told her the only reason I managed was because of my bonus and that isn’t a monthly thing.
I told her that I always tried to help her when she asked, but it was difficult for me because I often ended up cutting down on my own expenses so she could get what she needed. I also advised her to get a full-time job instead, since her part-time job couldn’t cover her expenses.
She was furious and ended up arguing with me, saying things like I had a better-paying job, and it was the family’s responsibility to take care of each other in times of need. I hung up after that. But then, within an hour, my niece called me crying.
She said, “Mom is packing our things. She says we’ll have to go live with grandma because she can’t afford the rent. Can you please help us?” I was gutted, but I knew it was just a trick. She was using the kids to soften me up, and I wasn’t going to stand for that.
So I told my niece to tell my sister that she has a good idea. Maybe if she didn’t have to pay so much for rent, she wouldn’t be in this kind of trouble. Now my entire family is upset with me because they say I should’ve made a plan to help her. So Bright Side, was I wrong?
Regards,
Amanda S.
Thank you for reaching out to us, Amanda. We understand how difficult this situation must be for you so we’ve put together a few tips that might be helpful.
Stop sending cash, offer something concrete instead
Next time your sister asks for money, redirect her to practical help she can’t misuse. For example, if she says she can’t afford groceries, offer to order them online and have them delivered instead of sending money. If it’s rent, offer to call the landlord and discuss a short-term payment plan. That way, you’re still being supportive, but she can’t treat your wallet like a standing allowance.
Take emotions out of the next talk, write instead of call.
Your sister used guilt and the kids’ emotions to push you, and that’s hard to counter in real time. Write her a short message or email explaining clearly what you can and can’t do and why. Something like: “I helped because I love you, not because I can afford to do it every month. Please don’t involve the kids; it puts me in a painful spot and doesn’t solve anything.” Putting it in writing avoids heated arguments and gives her a chance to reflect before responding.
Prepare for family backlash before it happens.
You already saw how fast the rest of your family took sides. So next time, get ahead of it. Send a calm message to a few key relatives first, explaining that you helped generously but can’t sustain it, and that your sister is free to stay with your mom if that helps her financially. This won’t silence the criticism, but it gives you control of the story, instead of letting your sister paint you as the villain.
Amanda’s situation isn’t an easy one to deal with, and it could cause a permanent rift between her and her family.
