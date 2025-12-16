My Coworker Reports Everyone to HR to Get Bonuses—So I Turned the Tables

“I work in an office where HR gives out quarterly ‘employee conduct bonuses’ — basically $500 if you have zero documented issues. Sounds nice, right? Enter my coworker Megan — who figured out the easiest way to get her bonus was to report everyone else for tiny ‘violations’ so they’d lose theirs.

She’d file HR complaints about people taking a 4-minute-longer lunch, whispering during ‘focus hours,’ wearing sneakers, even using the microwave ‘too loudly.’ HR never questioned it because Megan wrote her reports like she was drafting courtroom evidence.

She ALWAYS got her bonus. Everyone else? Not a chance. People were afraid to breathe too loudly.

Then she reported me for ‘creating a hostile environment’... because I was humming while working.

That was it.

I started gathering my own documentation: screenshots of her messaging coworkers after hours (policy violation), photos of confidential paperwork left out, timestamps of her coming in late daily, and even video of her gossiping about clients in the break room.

When bonus review season came around, I sent HR a single email titled: ‘Conduct Concerns Regarding Megan — Documentation Attached.’

HR called her in this time.

Turns out she was already on thin ice for excessive reporting. My email triggered an audit of every complaint she filed. Half were exaggerated or false. One was about someone on approved medical leave.

Megan was fired.

The office has never been quieter — in the best possible way.”