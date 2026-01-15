Bosses are good at gaslighting their subordinates. Don't feel bad about anything. If they can't, or won't, support you in the performance of your job, they have no one to blame but themselves, when things fall apart.
My Boss Fired My Co-Workers and Made Me Do Three People’s Work for One Salary
Work pressure is hard enough on its own. But when multiple responsibilities collide, especially during a family emergency, even the strongest employees can be pushed past their limits. Our reader, Susan (31, F), shared how being left to carry an entire team alone finally exposed a bigger problem.
Here’s her story in her own words:
I work on a small design team with two other designers. Within the same month, my boss had fired them both. Management framed it as “unfortunate timing,” but the reality was that their workloads were immediately handed to me. Deadlines stayed the same. Client expectations didn’t change. When I asked how we were supposed to manage, my boss smiled and said, “Help is coming. Just hang in there.” I trusted him.
Then my circumstances changed.
Around the same time, my mom was hospitalized. I was splitting my days between work, the hospital, and late nights trying to keep projects afloat. I went back to my boss and explained I was struggling. I asked if we could bring in a contractor or temporary help. He looked at the numbers and said, “You’re managing fine. There’s no need to add staff.” I didn’t feel fine. I felt like I was barely staying upright.
Things were spiraling out of control.
Projects started overlapping. Feedback cycles piled up. I worked weekends and late nights just to keep us from falling behind. Each time I raised concerns, I was reassured that help was “almost here.” Nothing ever changed. So I started documenting everything: deadlines, emails, and the repeated promises that never materialized.
I needed to get HR involved.
After another missed deadline and another late night, I contacted HR. I explained that both designers had quit, that I was carrying the workload alone, and that I was also dealing with a family medical emergency. I attached emails where my boss had repeatedly promised support that never arrived. The next day, HR scheduled a meeting and asked my boss to attend.
The truth comes out.
HR reviewed the workload and timelines in detail. They asked why no interim support had been approved. For the first time, my boss didn’t have an answer. HR didn’t frame it as a performance issue. They framed it as a management failure that put the company at risk.
The aftermath.
Within days, contractors were brought in, and deadlines were adjusted. New processes were introduced so one person couldn’t be left covering an entire team again. HR also acknowledged the extra hours I had put in. I was offered a bonus to compensate for the additional workload and time I’d carried alone.
My boss’s reaction.
While I’m happy that the problem was solved, my boss told me I wish I had talked to him first before going to HR. According to him, he could have been fired. I tried to tell him that I had spoken to him about it but he insists he had no idea how bad it was. I can’t help but feel a little guilty, but I needed to do it for my sanity!
Susan
Here’s our advice:
- Always document your work contributions and conversations: Keep a clear record of your workload, including added responsibilities, extra hours, and results you’ve delivered. Concrete, measurable proof of your contributions makes it much harder for managers to dismiss a request for fair compensation.
- How you raise concerns matters: Explaining what’s happening, rather than who’s at fault, can open the door to solutions. In this case, clarity led to support instead of conflict.
- Long-term growth depends on fair expectations: Consistently doing more without support can stall progress and lead to burnout. Healthy workplaces reassess workload when roles change, not after damage is done.
In this story HR did the right thing but that’s not always the case. Here’s another story of how HR cut the salary of someone who stood their ground. What’s your worst HR story? Let us know in the comments!
Comments
Where was your boss when you were working over, each day and night, there lucky to have you there
Most places are doing this even my husband does the job of three people for 15 an hr at walmart. If people dont tell the boss to back off the bosses won't ever stop
When work is piling up I just stay calm and do nothing about this. Like I spend my working hours in tasks but that’s just a scope of work I manage to do. The rest is out of my problem