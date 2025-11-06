I Demanded Compensation for My Work Injury—My Boss Got HR Involved

I slipped on a wet floor and broke my leg at work. I went to HR for compensation. They noted it, but nothing happened. One night, my boss called, “Let’s meet privately.” I froze when I found out what he emailed all employees before our meeting: “No.....high heels or clothes that limit movement.” He went on to explain, “We need to prevent accidents like the one [my name] just had. It’s for everyone’s safety, and we can’t afford any more injuries.”

Some coworkers didn’t like the rule, and a few chose to ignore it. But everyone agreed it was ridiculous. It turned out the real reason he wanted to meet me privately was to negotiate my compensation. He and HR had already decided on an amount and strongly urged me to take their offer. The problem was that the amount they offered didn’t even cover my hospital bill. Now I’m stuck, unsure what to do next. Should I push back, get legal help, or just take it and move on?