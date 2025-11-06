Sue them and bleed them dry. But I also agree high heel shoes is recipe for legs injury, cause it happen to my mother. That red shinny expensive high heel shoes. She never wear it anymore. I was tried to throw it away by putting it inside garbage can because I hate it for injuring my mom. Well, she found it back but not angry after she hear my reasoning.
I Demanded Compensation for My Work Injury—My Boss Got HR Involved
It started with what should’ve been a simple accident; she slipped on a wet floor at work and broke her leg. HR took notes and promised to follow up, but nothing ever came of it. Weeks passed in silence until one night her boss did something she’d never forget, something that changed everything.
It was just a broken leg...at first
I slipped on a wet floor and broke my leg at work. I went to HR for compensation. They noted it, but nothing happened. One night, my boss called, “Let’s meet privately.” I froze when I found out what he emailed all employees before our meeting: “No.....high heels or clothes that limit movement.” He went on to explain, “We need to prevent accidents like the one [my name] just had. It’s for everyone’s safety, and we can’t afford any more injuries.”
Some coworkers didn’t like the rule, and a few chose to ignore it. But everyone agreed it was ridiculous. It turned out the real reason he wanted to meet me privately was to negotiate my compensation. He and HR had already decided on an amount and strongly urged me to take their offer. The problem was that the amount they offered didn’t even cover my hospital bill. Now I’m stuck, unsure what to do next. Should I push back, get legal help, or just take it and move on?
We’re so sorry for what happened to her. It’s an awful situation to be put in—hurt, dismissed, and then blamed. We’ve listed a few suggestions that might help her cope and figure out the next steps.
- Lawyer up quietly. Don’t announce it. Just find a workers’ comp or employment attorney and show them every email, note, and offer you’ve received. That “we already decided the amount” line? That’s gold for a lawyer.
- Stop dealing with your boss directly. After that email stunt, he’s not your advocate, he’s the company’s shield. Only communicate through HR in writing. Every single thing.
- Print that email. The “no high heels” thing basically publicized your injury and blamed it on your clothes. That could be humiliation or retaliation, a legal issue in itself. Save a copy before it “disappears.”
When you went to the hospital, didn't you tell them that you were injured at work? Workers Comp should be Your FIRST CALL. Then get an injury attorney. If they threaten your job, that is a different reason to sue them. You may end up owning the company, by the time you are through with them.
- Document everything like a maniac. Dates, times, who said what, what was promised, and how your injury affects your daily life. Don’t rely on memory; companies count on people forgetting details.
- Don’t rush to settle. That “urgent” offer is designed to make you panic and sign fast. You’re allowed to say, “I’ll review it and get back to you.” That phrase buys you time and leverage.
- Go see your own doctor, not the company’s. Their doctor will likely say you’re “fine” sooner than reality allows. Your own medical opinion is key to any legal or compensation claim.
- Reach out to coworkers privately. If anyone else slipped or complained about that floor, get their statements or messages.
- Avoid emotional emails. Even if you’re furious (justifiably), keep it dry and professional. They’ll look for any excuse to paint you as “difficult.” Keep your replies factual.
- Take care of yourself first. You’re not weak for being tired or unsure; they designed this to wear you down. Rest, heal, and remember: the company’s priority is to minimize cost. Yours is to protect yourself.
- Remember: this isn’t your fault. You didn’t “cause” the accident. They did so by not maintaining a safe environment. Don’t let their email spin make you doubt that.
- Watch your coworkers—some will show their true colors. When stuff like this happens, people split fast: a few will quietly support you, and others will side with management to protect themselves. Don’t take it personally. Just note who stands up and who suddenly goes quiet.
In the end, her accident wasn’t just about a wet floor or a broken leg; it was about how quickly a company can turn a worker’s pain into a PR problem. And she’s not alone. Stories like hers, and others, like this one we’ve shared about a woman who rejected her boss’s advances, only to find HR siding against her