I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Now, I’m earning $52 per hour or more, and I can easily make at least $1,300 a week. Based on my experience, I believe everyone should try working online — it’s a simple and flexible way to earn money. Here's an example:
Www.Werich1
14 People Who Just Went With the Flow and Ended Up With a Story Worth Telling
Sometimes life throws in such twists that it’s hard to believe in it. Here you are, sitting quietly in a café, and suddenly a stranger downs your coffee in one gulp. Or perhaps you arrive at your own wedding, and all the guests surprise you with their choice of outfits. In this article, you’ll find stories that once again confirm: life is full of surprises.
- I walk into a café, and a guy heads my way. “Are you Anastasia’s friend?” Well, yes. He invites me to his table and steps away, and there’s a lot of food on the table.
I don’t understand a thing, but why refuse a free treat? I’m sitting there, eating, and then the guy returns with a woman. She looks at me and asks him, “Who is this? Are you completely out of your mind?”
The guy is in shock, and I almost choke on my kebab. It turned out he was waiting for his girlfriend, who had promised to come with a new friend, whom he had never seen before.
- I got a text saying that “The picnic is at 4 on Saturday.” I responded and explained that they had the wrong number. A few minutes later I received another text that said, “Oh well, do you want to come to a picnic?” © Unknown author / Reddit
- I’m sitting in a café, minding my own business. Suddenly, a guy runs up, drinks my cup of coffee, puts money on the table, and with a shout “Thanks!” dashes out the door. I think, “Well, it happens; he’s probably in a hurry.”
Then I glance at the bills and suddenly realize there’s a note wishing me a good day, along with a name and phone number. A shy pick-up artist, it seems. But I’ll still give him a call in the evening. © Caramel / VK
I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
- My ex-boyfriend once organized a quest with clues leading to the main surprise. That’s how I found my favorite chocolate and a plate of fruit. The last clue led to a QR code. But that turned out to be a set-up: it was a spoiler for the show I was watching at the time. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
- I will always remember the advice a random store cashier gave me. I was getting a suit for my high school graduation, and my mom and the young and attractive cashier were talking. My mom (trying to tease me a bit because I was being awkward being seen in public with my mother) told the cashier I never folded my clothes.
Well, the cashier laughed and told me that all women wanted a man who could fold clothes. I don’t know why, but the amount of shame and embarrassment from that day has kept me folding laundry and keeping clean for the past 8 years. © mekanikstik / Reddit
- My wedding took place at a luxurious country club. The invitation clearly stated, “No jeans allowed.”
A month before, I got a message from one of my aunts saying her man only has jeans, and she didn’t want to make him buy pants just for the wedding. A week before the event, my mom called to tell me that she’d spoken with the wedding coordinator, who said jeans are actually allowed.
On the wedding day, my brother announced that not only would my aunt and her man wear jeans, but the rest of the family would wear them too. Honestly, if that’s the biggest salt I have about my wedding, then I’m lucky because, at the end of the day, I married the love of my life, and that’s all that matters.
Now my aunt and her boyfriend are engaged. Maybe I should show up at their wedding in jeans? © TheNombieNinja / Reddit
- Tonight I was sitting and reading when suddenly my phone rang. I looked; it was an unknown number. So I thought, well, it could be anything, and I picked up.
I hear, “Marina, stop being upset.” I tell the person, like, sorry, you’ve got the wrong number. In response, “Marina! What are you starting again?”
I say, “I’m Anastasia.” 2 seconds of silence, and the voice responds, “Anastasia, stop being upset!” A very amusing dialogue, of course, but this man certainly made my evening. © Caramel / VK
- I’m looking for a job. Yesterday, I had a stunning job interview. I ask the head of HR, “Why did you open this vacancy?” They need as many as 4 accountants.
The answer was magnificent: “Well, if you come to work for us, you’ll find out.” I didn’t even know how to react to that. © Killer Stories / VK
- The day started as usual. I was lounging in bed, promising myself that this week I’d definitely start looking for a job. About an hour later, I got a call from friends; they suggested spending the day awesomely. I put on a lot of warm clothes and went out.
Who knew the day would be that wonderful? They gathered everyone they could, and do you know what we did? We built snow fortresses, ran around, and had snowball fights. Almost a hundred grown-ups acting like little children—it was magical.
And then a snowball thrown by a friend hit me right in the forehead. It was hurtful enough to bring tears until this guy ran over, hugged me, and apologized. And then it was like in a fairy tale: tea, dates, a wedding.
It’s been 5 years since we’ve been a loving family and 4 years since we’ve run our own business. It’s simply amazing how one day can change your whole life. © Ward No. 6 / VK
- Relatives kept goats and cooked everything from goat meat. Once, they made aspic for a holiday. I barely ate the portion I was given. It was gross, almost impossible to eat.
And just as I thought with relief that I was finally done, my grandmother noticed my empty plate and said, “Oh, you’ve finished! You must have liked it; let me give you more.” And she plopped another serving on my plate. I didn’t even have time to say anything. © Anna Aleksandrovna / VK
- I’m standing in the supermarket, picking out green peas, when suddenly some man approaches me. He stands nearby, clearly not looking at the peas...
Then he turns to me and says, “You know, I’ve lost my wife in the crowd. Would you mind talking to me for a bit, just a couple of minutes?” I’m confused and ask why.
He replies, “She always appears out of nowhere when I’m talking to stranger women...” And sure enough, right after those words, his wife appeared out of nowhere! © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
- Yesterday, I was arranging a delivery. In the order comments, I wrote, “Do not call before 1 p.m.!” I go to bed late, wake up late.
Today the phone rings at 9:30 a.m. I wake up, pick it up... From the other end, I hear, “Hello! It says here in the comments, ’Do not call before 1 p.m.’ So should I call you back later?” © Killer Stories / VK
- In 2011, I was 20 years old. My cousin was planning to get married in September. In June, my aunt informed me that everyone at the wedding must wear white. We went shopping, and she bought me a beautiful white dress — very simple, strapless, long, and light.
Then came the wedding day. We gathered at my aunt’s house: my mom, other relatives... and I was the only one in white. I asked everyone, “Why aren’t you in white?” I kept asking, but why aren’t you wearing white?
My aunt didn’t want to, my relatives didn’t know about this. My mom wanted to buy me another dress, but it was Sunday in a small town in Italy, everything was closed, plus my mom didn’t have enough money. So, I decided to remain in my white dress. © juloath / Reddit
- Today, I understood what luck really is. I was at the checkout with a full basket of groceries, preparing to pay a hefty amount.
Suddenly, the doors burst open, and a man storms in. The cashiers jump up, and I realize it’s their manager. He laughs and says, “I just had a daughter, so today I’m paying for these lovely ladies!” pointing at me and 2 other customers at the register.
I left with a ton of groceries and didn’t pay a dime. Never been this lucky in my life. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
Do you have a story about an epic shopping trip? Share it in the comments!
And here are more stories about shopping that are full of drama.