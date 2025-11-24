Grow up. Staying at home us a full time job. She doesn't get a break but you do. Compromise. You get an afternoon then she gets an afternoon. I have done both working and being a stay at home mom. I would rather work. Kids are non stop there is no lunch break and nap times that is when you get things done. You have to be there for each other.
When two exhausted parents start arguing about who’s working harder, things usually get noisy. This story follows a dad who just wanted a few hours with his friends and a mom who’d had more than enough of doing everything else alone.
Hey, Bright Side,
I (38M) work 50+ hours a week. My wife (37F) stays home with our two kids—a 5-year-old and a 5-month-old. She keeps saying she’s “burnt out” and that I don’t understand what it’s like being with the kids all day.
I get that it’s not easy, and I know she’s tired. But so am I. I work hard so she doesn’t have to—that was the deal we made.
The problem is, every weekend turns into her listing “to-dos” for me—grocery runs, cleaning the car, taking the kids so she can nap. If I mention going out with friends, she acts like I’ve just abandoned the family.
She says she needs “help.” I say I need space. I’m not her employee. I do my part—I work, I pay for everything, I spend time with the kids. But I’m not okay being guilt-tripped for wanting a few hours to actually have a life.
Last weekend, we finally hit the breaking point.
I said I was going to play football with friends. She said, “You’re leaving me alone again? You’d never last a day with the kids.”
I snapped and said, “Maybe not. But you wouldn’t last a week doing what I do, either.”
She called me cruel. I told her, “I’m just being honest. Other moms do this without such drama. We’re both adults—we both made these choices.” She just smiled and walked away.
The next morning, I panicked when I woke up to a note on the counter titled “Extra Cost List.” It included a full-time nanny, a housekeeper, and a cook—all priced out. It added up to an insane amount we could never afford.
She said if I want to hang out with my friends, that’s fine—but I’d need to cover those costs so she could have time for herself, too. If I can’t, then I’m “welcome to help at home,” and whatever time is left can be my “free time.”
Now I’m stuck. I can’t pay for that, but I also can’t sacrifice those few hours that make me feel alive.
So... what do I do?
Todd
Dear Todd,
Well, that’s the ancient marital standoff: “I work too much.” “No, I work too much.”
Anthropologists may one day classify this as a natural human mating ritual. Let’s get into it.
1. First, a fact check—your wife is not being dramatic.
You may not like hearing this, but staying home with two children is not “easier,” just different. Full-time stay-at-home parenting averages 50–60 hours of unpaid labor per week, including physical care, emotional regulation, and domestic work. And, believe us, it is comparable to high-stress jobs.
Translation: Your wife is not exaggerating. She is, quite literally, in a high-stress, sleep-deprived, physically demanding role.
And you, Todd, also work 50+ hours. So you’re both drowning—just in different oceans.
2. You’re not wrong for wanting space.
Humans require autonomy. If all your time is spoken for—job, chores, childcare—your brain will scream for oxygen. Wanting a few hours of football with your friends is not selfish; it’s maintenance.
But here’s the issue:
Your need for freedom doesn’t cancel out her need for rest.
And her need for rest doesn’t cancel out your need for freedom.
You two are trying to “win” a fight where winning is impossible.
3. Now... the line you crossed.
You said: “Other moms do this without drama.”
OMG, Todd...
No. Absolutely not.
That line is the relationship equivalent of lighting a scented candle next to a gas leak.
Comparing your wife to other women is dismissive, insulting, and guarantees emotional shutdown. If we ran that sentence through an MRI scanner, it would glow red in all the regions associated with perceived threat and social rejection.
4. And her “Nanny + housekeeper” bill?
That was sarcasm distilled into Excel form. She’s angry, exhausted, unheard, and used the only language guaranteed to get your attention: Numbers.
Before you panic—no, she doesn’t actually want a nanny, chef, and housekeeper. She wants acknowledgement that the invisible labor she does counts as work.
5. Here’s what you actually need to do.
Let’s be practical, Todd.
- Have a “Partnership meeting”
Not an argument. Not a blame session. A logistical meeting. Babysitter optional, snacks required.
Ask two questions: “What tasks drain you the most?” and “How can we give each other at least 3 hours of guilt-free free time each week?” You’re not negotiating chores. You’re negotiating well-being.
- Actually try a full day with the kids
Not to prove anything. To understand the load. It may recalibrate your brain.
- Build a realistic weekend structure
Example:
Saturday morning: You take the kids (she sleeps).
Saturday afternoon: You play football.
Sunday morning: Chores split for 1 hour.
Sunday afternoon: Family time.
You’re not her employee, but you are her partner. And parenthood is basically two people trying to stay married while being chronically exhausted.
Your request isn’t selfish. It’s human.
But your delivery? Todd... upgrade the software.
Talk. Plan. Share. Apologize for the comparison comment.
You’ll be shocked at how fast the temperature drops.
Warm regards,
Bright Side
So when does this "father" get to spend time with his children? He would rather spend time with his friends than his kids? Both parents need to work and put their children in childcare, so they can be engaged parents when they are home. This he works and she stays home isn't emotionally realistic.
You could always swap. If your wife needs to be away from the kids so badly and you want to be away from the office then she can go back to work and you can stay home. Sounds like everybody should be happy that way.