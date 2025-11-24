I Refuse to Sacrifice My Social Life Just Because My Wife Is Tired of Being a Mom

Hey, Bright Side,

I (38M) work 50+ hours a week. My wife (37F) stays home with our two kids—a 5-year-old and a 5-month-old. She keeps saying she’s “burnt out” and that I don’t understand what it’s like being with the kids all day.

I get that it’s not easy, and I know she’s tired. But so am I. I work hard so she doesn’t have to—that was the deal we made.

The problem is, every weekend turns into her listing “to-dos” for me—grocery runs, cleaning the car, taking the kids so she can nap. If I mention going out with friends, she acts like I’ve just abandoned the family.

She says she needs “help.” I say I need space. I’m not her employee. I do my part—I work, I pay for everything, I spend time with the kids. But I’m not okay being guilt-tripped for wanting a few hours to actually have a life.

Last weekend, we finally hit the breaking point.