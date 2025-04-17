I Spent 20 Years Paying the Mortgage—Only to Find Out My Husband Gave Our Home to His Mom

Your lawyer has pointed out that the transfer of your home’s deed without your awareness or agreement could be a breach of your marital rights. This could be considered marital fraud, potentially making the transfer invalid. It's vital to secure experienced legal counsel to explore all possible options for protecting your rights, financial security, and future well-being.

In situations like this, understanding your legal rights and remedies is crucial to achieving a fair resolution. Additionally, taking action quickly can help prevent further harm to your finances and personal life.