13 Teachers Who Could Hardly Keep a Straight Face

School years are some of the best times in life, filled with joy, friendship, and unforgettable memories. Some school stories are so unbelievable that even teachers struggle to keep a straight face. Here are 13 of the funniest classroom moments shared by teachers online.
Two boys in my math class kept looking under their desks, smiling and pointing at something. I assumed they were hiding their phones, so I quietly walked over, ready to catch them—when suddenly, they held up a box of strawberries and immediately asked, “Do you want some?” They had set the whole thing up!