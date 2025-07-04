Woman Refuses to Give Up Her Window Seat to a Child Whose Dream Was “to See the Sky”

Hi Bright Side,

I never thought something so small (like a seat on a plane) could make me feel like the villain in someone else’s story.

A few weeks ago, I was flying home after a long, stressful trip for work. I had booked my window seat months in advance. That little view of the clouds, the sky: it calms me down. I always feel like I can finally breathe when I sit there. So yeah, it meant a lot to me.

The moment I boarded and found my seat, a woman and her young son came up to me. The boy looked about seven. Big eyes, excited. The mom said, very politely, “Excuse me, would you mind switching seats with my son? It’s his dream to see the sky from up here.”

I paused. I looked at the kid. He did look excited... but also like he expected me to say yes. Everyone around us seemed to be watching, waiting. My heart started pounding.

I said, “No, I’m really sorry, but I booked this seat for a reason.”