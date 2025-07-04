My MIL Keeps Calling My Baby by the Wrong Name on Purpose—I’m Not Taking It Anymore

Cheers, Bright Side!

I’ll keep it short. We named our son Arlo. My MIL keeps calling him Aaron, saying it was “close enough” and “more beautiful.” I let it go at first, but at a BBQ, she told the entire family to call him Aaron. I just yelled, “NO!”

Then, she pointed at a woman and said, “Did you know that this woman is the real reason your son should be named anything but Arlo?” I had no idea what she was talking about. That’s when she told me, and my jaw dropped.

Apparently, her reason was my husband’s ex. He used to date someone named Arla, the woman present at the family BBQ. She was the plus-one of a relative I don’t know that well. Their relationship with my husband ended badly. Really badly.

My MIL didn’t want the name “anywhere near” her son’s life. I stood there in shock, not just because she’d kept that from me, but because he had too.

It’s not like I can change my son’s name. Should I? What can I do? I feel furious over both of them.