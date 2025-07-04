My MIL Keeps Calling My Baby by the Wrong Name on Purpose—I’m Not Taking It Anymore
Naming a baby is supposed to be one of those heartfelt, Pinterest-perfect moments. What you don’t see online is that sometimes these cozy feelings can be altered by close relatives. Whether their intentions are good or not, it’s still a difficult spot to be in.
Here’s what one of our readers had to share:
I’ll keep it short. We named our son Arlo. My MIL keeps calling him Aaron, saying it was “close enough” and “more beautiful.” I let it go at first, but at a BBQ, she told the entire family to call him Aaron. I just yelled, “NO!”
Then, she pointed at a woman and said, “Did you know that this woman is the real reason your son should be named anything but Arlo?” I had no idea what she was talking about. That’s when she told me, and my jaw dropped.
Apparently, her reason was my husband’s ex. He used to date someone named Arla, the woman present at the family BBQ. She was the plus-one of a relative I don’t know that well. Their relationship with my husband ended badly. Really badly.
My MIL didn’t want the name “anywhere near” her son’s life. I stood there in shock, not just because she’d kept that from me, but because he had too.
It’s not like I can change my son’s name. Should I? What can I do? I feel furious over both of them.
Our dearest reader, it’s truly a complex situation. But here’s how we believe you might begin to detangle the chaos.
Ask your partner for his honest side of the story.
Your husband owes you an honest conversation about Arla and what really happened. You deserve transparency, especially since this past relationship is now affecting present decisions about your child. Give him a chance to explain, then make it clear you want to move forward with honesty.
Talk to your MIL about the fact that the name is final.
Your mother-in-law may have her own baggage, but this is your family, your choice. Politely but firmly tell her that the name Arlo isn’t up for debate. Her preferences aren’t up for debate here either. It’s all about what you and your partner decided together.
Establish some healthy boundaries with your partner’s family.
This incident is a good reminder that you may need to put new boundaries in place with your mother-in-law. Let her know that decisions like names, parenting, and family stories stay between you and your spouse. That will prevent future surprises and keep everyone on the same page. Your husband must support you in these decisions.
Whenever you can, be kind. Especially to yourself.
You feel hurt, and that’s ok. It’s a normal part of processing this experience. Especially because of what you didn’t know and what you learned in such a public, awkward way. Give yourself permission to process the emotions and take time to move past this.
You didn’t do anything wrong; you were and still are just trying to protect your family. If silence is what you need for a bit, create that space between you and everyone else.
