20+ People Who Took Home Renovation Into Their Own Hands

Sometimes the desire to create overcomes fear, and we start to make renovations ourselves, or redo the vegetable garden, or make our own furniture and decorations for our cozy home.

When the husband took a radical approach:

“My first attempt at making custom furniture. Just look at these pine handles! I was inspired by Alice in Wonderland.”

“A bowl of ramen that shows the weather”

“I wanted to hide the modem on the bookshelf.”

“I made an octopus chandelier over the holidays.”

“I carved a pair of northern cardinals out of basswood.”

“Messed around and made a couch.”

“I made these origami roses for my girlfriend for Valentine’s Day.”

“Made a moon decor for the mantel. I used felt, beads and buttons.”

“Not only a bookcase, but a secret door. Spent $100 to make it.”

“Bought my first house this year, my wife wanted to put in a bench and lockers in our entryway. So with no experience and a few cheap Ryobi tools, I built it myself.”

“Made a DVD storage cabinet out of old suitcases.”

“My wife wanted a wardrobe for shoes and outerwear. This is what I made.”

Don’t let my wife see this, she’ll want one, too! © Bob_A_Ganoosh / Reddit

“Made this snowman out of garbage. We just needed a place for Christmas biscuits.”

“Pantry remodeling. Those metal shelves were annoying.”

“Wife wanted to buy a 6-foot Nutcracker, I told her I could make her one!”

“I made the head out of 2 wooden salad bowls.”

“Built a mudroom entryway in our garage. Took longer than I care to admit but was worth it.”

“I made a rug with a carp pond.”

“I made it! Slat wall and shelves. All cut, sanded and stained, then nailed in with my new electric brad nailer. ”

“My wife wanted a coffee table from a very fancy brand. I made it myself and saved $1,400.”

“I have no experience with woodwork. But I needed to redecorate the bathroom. I guess I did well, because my wife liked it.”