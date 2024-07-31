Meg Ryan Shocks People With Her Transformation, Looks So Different Now
Meg Ryan, beloved star of classic romantic comedies, has a refreshing perspective on aging. At 62, she embraces the changes that come with getting older and wishes she had been more relaxed about it in her younger years.
Meg Ryan has faced comments about being "unrecognizable," with fans speculating about possible plastic surgery. While the actress neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, she stated that she doesn’t give them much thought.
These speculations arose when Ryan announced her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus, with her new film What Happens Later.
Ryan emphasized that she can’t let such noise get to her, as it is not worth her time. Although such comments can be hurtful, she believes there are far more important things to focus on, and that cruelty and negativity are meaningless.
The actress embraces getting older without fear. She expressed that she wished someone had reassured her earlier not to stress about aging.
She believes society is fixated on youth, but she now appreciates her age and the stage of life she is in. Aging isn't something to dread; it happens to everyone. She wishes she could sooner take it easy, as it is a natural part of life, and not to get hung up on the obstacles.
Aging is a natural part of life, and it happens to everyone. How we perceive it is entirely up to us.