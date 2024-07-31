Meg Ryan Shocks People With Her Transformation, Looks So Different Now

Meg Ryan, beloved star of classic romantic comedies, has a refreshing perspective on aging. At 62, she embraces the changes that come with getting older and wishes she had been more relaxed about it in her younger years.

Meg Ryan has faced comments about being "unrecognizable," with fans speculating about possible plastic surgery. While the actress neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, she stated that she doesn’t give them much thought.

These speculations arose when Ryan announced her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus, with her new film What Happens Later.

Ryan emphasized that she can’t let such noise get to her, as it is not worth her time. Although such comments can be hurtful, she believes there are far more important things to focus on, and that cruelty and negativity are meaningless.