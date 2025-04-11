Bride Chooses to Go Makeup-Free for Her Big Day, Sparking Heated Reactions Online

Calynn never developed a routine with cosmetics, so she embraced her natural look, feeling most beautiful in her own skin. When planning her wedding, she chose to skip makeup for a few reasons—including saving money and wanting to look like herself on her big day. She also feared she might not like the result after spending so much.

For Chapman, the choice was deeply personal and empowering. She wanted her soon-to-be husband to see her exactly as she is every day—no alterations, no enhancements.