Miss Universe’s Makeup-Free Photo Sparks Controversy, “She Looks So Different”

Miss Universe’s recent makeup-free selfie has ignited a heated online debate, with fans divided over her natural appearance. Critics claimed “She looks so different”, fueling a broader conversation about unrealistic beauty standards and the pressure on public figures to maintain a flawless image at all times.

Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig made history on Saturday night by becoming the first Dane to win the Miss Universe title. The 21-year-old emerged victorious in the prestigious competition held in Mexico City, triumphing over more than 120 contestants from across the globe.



Her elegance, intelligence, and poise left an indelible mark on both the judges and the audience, cementing her place as a groundbreaking figure in the pageant’s history.

However, the celebration took an unexpected turn when a TikTok video uploaded on November 16th by her event makeup artist showcased the newly crowned Miss Universe with little to no makeup. The short clip, meant to offer a candid look at Theilvig’s natural beauty, sparked a wave of criticism online.



Some viewers harshly judged her appearance, with comments like, “It’s not the same person,” and “She looks so different with makeup.” Others went as far as to suggest that Miss Universe should implement a no-makeup rule, questioning the authenticity of beauty in the competition.

Despite the negativity, many took to the comments section to defend Theilvig and celebrate her natural look. Supporters highlighted the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by society, emphasizing that even the most celebrated figures have textured skin and imperfections.



One defender passionately wrote in Spanish, “No entiendo los comentarios???? Es igual de hermosa sin maquillaje, tiene facciones impecables y ojos hermosos, dejen la envidia” (“I don’t understand the comments???? She is just as beautiful without makeup, she has flawless features and gorgeous eyes, stop the envy”).



Others chimed in, applauding her vulnerability, with one saying, “My skin looks exactly like this without makeup, so it’s refreshing to see,” and another adding, “I wish more women showed their natural skin online, no filter.”

The debate underscores a larger cultural conversation about beauty, self-presentation, and societal expectations. Theilvig’s unfiltered moment served as a reminder that behind the glittering crowns and immaculate appearances lies a universal truth: beauty is multifaceted and should not be confined to the boundaries of makeup and perfection.