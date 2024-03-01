«Looks 65,» Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Figure in a Fitted Dress, Sparks Controversy

Selena Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, but her latest appearance at an award show has sparked a lot of debate online. The singer wore a glamorous white gown, but not everyone was impressed by her choice. Some praised her for her stunning beauty, while others criticized her for looking too old.

A look inspired by Italian stars.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Selena Gomez ditched her usual sleek bun for a glamorous hairstyle that made her look like an Italian movie star. She wore a custom-made white Versace dress that sparkled with sequins and hugged her curves. Her hair was shiny and dark, with a deep side part and a bit of volume at the top. She let her long hair flow down her back, with some shorter pieces framing her face.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

She matched her dress with a soft nude lip that enhanced her natural beauty. Her eyes were smoky and dramatic, with long lashes and a hint of shimmer. She also had red nails that added a pop of color to her look. She proved that you don’t need a tight bun to look classy, but you can also rock a loose and luxurious hairstyle.

Her dress got mixed reactions from people.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Selena Gomez’s dress was a white strappy gown with an empire waist and a long train. It showed off her glowing skin and her stunning figure. She was one of the highlights of the SAG Awards 2024, which took place on February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. She was there to promote her show Only Murders in the Building, which was nominated for several awards. Some fans compared her look to Marilyn Monroe.

However, not everyone was a fan of her look. Some people online were not impressed by her choice of dress and her appearance. They said she looked too old, or too boring. One Instagram user even said she looked 65.



This was not the first time Selena Gomez faced negative comments about her looks. Another dress choice of hers causes quite a stir on the internet.