Kristen Stewart Divides the Internet as She Goes Out in Underwear and Red High Heels: «Needs to Stop!»

Kristen Stewart was seen in New York sporting her most daring look yet. She flaunted her sensational physique in chic knitted underwear. While many praised the actress’s appearance, her bold ensemble raised eyebrows, and the internet was flooded with comments.

IMAGO/RW / Mediapunch/Imago Stock and People/East News

The 33-year-old actress donned a cream-colored shirt that exposed her bra, pairing it with knitted underwear and a pair of dark red stilettos. She accessorized her ensemble with dark sunglasses and a black Chanel handbag.

IMAGO/RW / Mediapunch/Imago Stock and People/East News

Many fans showered the star with love and positive comments, with one person saying, «She looks stunning. Love her audacity and newfound style.» Another added, «Can do no wrong. Brilliant in every way.»

IMAGO/RW / Mediapunch/Imago Stock and People/East News

However, others were quick to comment on the absence of pants. One person pointed out, «Somebody forgot their trousers. This is definitely not a good look.» Another noted, «I don’t understand the recent makeover; the styling doesn’t seem to suit her at all.» A third person wrote, ’’This inappropriate dressing needs to stop. Celebrities can parade around in their homes, but not out in public.’’

We believe that Kristen Stewart looks radiant, and her confidence is what makes her all the more gorgeous. Another star whose outfit was also recently deemed inappropriate is Nicole Kidman. Check out her look here and share your thoughts with us.