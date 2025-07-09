12 Breath Odors That Reveal Your Body Might Not Be Working Properly

This smell is often associated with a genetic condition called Hypermethioninemia. People with this rare genetic disorder have changes in certain genes that affect how their body works.

Although some people with this condition don’t experience symptoms, others have body odors like boiled cabbage in their breath, sweat, or pee and experience problems with their nerves and liver.

The smell happens because the body can’t break down an amino acid called methionine, which builds up and causes the odor.

This smell can also happen from liver disease or eating too much protein.