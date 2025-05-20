7 Signs Your Body Odor Might Reveal About Your Health

A persistent fishy body odor may result from trimethylaminuria (TMAU), a rare genetic metabolic disorder. This condition causes the body to be unable to break down trimethylamine, a compound derived from certain foods, such as fish, eggs, and legumes.

As a result, trimethylamine is excreted through sweat, breath, and urine, producing a strong fishy smell. Though not harmful physically, it can cause psychosocial distress. Management strategies include a low-choline diet, antibiotics, and supplements like activated charcoal. Counseling may also be useful for affected individuals.

In women, a fishy odor can be caused by bacterial vaginosis (BV), a condition that may also be linked to poor hygiene. Maintaining a balanced vaginal pH is essential, as it helps prevent infections that lead to unpleasant vaginal smells.

When the natural balance of vaginal flora is disrupted, it can result in a range of odors—often described as fishy, musty, or simply unpleasant. Keeping the vaginal environment healthy through proper hygiene and avoiding irritants can help reduce the risk of BV and other odor-causing conditions.