A New Headache Threat Could Be Waiting After 50, Doctor Warns

Bad posture can cause tension in your upper back, shoulders, and neck, leading to headaches, usually at the base of your skull, but sometimes spreading to your forehead.

If you skip a meal and go too long without eating, your blood sugar can drop, triggering hormones that cause your blood vessels to tighten, possibly leading to a hunger headache or even a migraine.

Cold weather can also trigger headaches, especially with drops in barometric pressure, which can cause ear or sinus pain. If the air is dry, it might dry out your sinus membranes, causing even more pain, and it can worsen migraines. People with fibromyalgia are more likely to experience headaches due to weather changes.