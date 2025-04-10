13 Stories So Disturbing They Could Make the Front Page

Some stories stay with you long after you’ve read them. The kind that send a chill down your spine or make you glance over your shoulder. This short collection brings together a handful of unsettling tales—each strange, tense, or just plain creepy enough that they might belong in tomorrow’s headlines.

  • My wife texted me, "Pick me up from work now. It's urgent." When she got out, she looked confused to see me. She said, "I never texted you." I showed her my phone, but we both froze.
    A new text suddenly popped up. It said, "Your wife is pregnant! Congrats!" It was sent from an unknown number. Her color drained. She shakily reached into her pocket.
    I froze when she showed me a pregnancy test. It was positive. My wife said that she found out this morning at work, and she didn't tell anyone... not a soul! She was going to make it a surprise for me and reveal it tonight after dinner.
    So, she insisted that she never texted me. We still have zero clue who the sender of both texts was, but we get an eerie feeling every time we think about it.
  • We got a new intern, fresh out of college, super eager. I noticed her reports looked exactly like mine. Same layout, same color coding, same jokes in the footnotes. Then I saw she’d copied a typo I made—twice.
    Next week, she wore the same shirt I had worn Monday. The week after that, she ordered my exact lunch. When I changed my hair, she did too.
    Eventually, my boss started giving her my projects. She got hired. I didn’t get renewed. Sometimes I wonder if I accidentally trained my replacement.
  • I was staying at my grandparents’ for the summer when I was fourteen. It was 11 p.m., and I was thirsty. I go out to the kitchen and see who I thought was my granddad sitting at the table eating a sandwich. I say hello, grab a glass of water, and head back to my room.
    My grandfather comes out of his room and asks who I was talking to. I turn around, and no one was there. It freaked me out and still does to this day. © Lucanthethird / Reddit
  • I write email drafts sometimes and leave them unsent. Twice, I found replies to emails I never sent. They were polite, accurate—but I didn’t hit send. I checked my activity. No signs of login.
    I changed passwords. Nothing stopped. I eventually deleted all my drafts. Problem stopped.
    Now I write them in Notepad and paste them in later... Just in case.
  • When my “best friend” died, I discovered that I had never really known her at all. She was a pathological liar. She had told me she was born in New Zealand and moved to the U.S. when she was two, but she was actually born and raised in New Jersey. She also claimed her middle name was different from the one listed in her obituary.
    The craziest lie was that she had a younger sister who was hit by a car and died as a toddler. She had a tattoo of roses that she insisted was for her sister, and would fall apart crying every November on what she said was her sister’s date of death. It turned out that sister never existed. © mrsmoffbricks / Reddit
  • My younger brother and I are six years apart. One day, when he was five, he told me, “When I was you, I had that toy too.” I laughed and asked what he meant. He said, “I had your room. I had your bed. Then I became me.”
    I asked again later. He denied saying it. Said I was making it up. But he described toys I had lost when I was his age. I still don’t know how...
  • The night my elder brother died, we were living in an apartment. My neighbor across the hall has a ferocious Rottweiler who is very aggressive. Around 3 AM, there were three distinctive knocks on the door, and we heard the Rottweiler squealing in fear. We opened the door to see no one.
    The next day, my aunt came home and cried in grief. She said, “I felt like someone knocked on my door at 3 AM; I felt it was your brother, but there was no one.” © caprismart1978 / Reddit
  • When I was 3, my family and I (all 9 of us) lived in one condo. Every night when everyone was asleep, I’d go out to the living room, eat snacks, and quietly brush my doll’s hair. Every night, my imaginary friend would come out of the attic and sit with me. We’d tell each other secrets, and he’d do my hair while I did my doll’s hair.
    Turns out he wasn’t an imaginary friend, but just an intruder living in our attic. © Cuteness_Overload- / Reddit
  • My neighbor used a wheelchair, had a disabled parking tag, the whole thing. We helped her with groceries, cleared snow from her ramp.
    Then one night, I saw her sprint to her car during a storm. Like full-on sprinting, no limp, nothing.
    I waited to see if maybe it was a miracle or something. Nope. She was back in the wheelchair the next day.
    Eventually, I reported her. A month later, she vanished. The landlord said she "moved without notice." Still wonder how long she had us all fooled.
  • One time when I was 6 or 7, I was saying goodnight to my mom and dad after they finished tucking me in and telling a story, as they normally did.
    It’s still super confusing, but I remember just closing my eyes, and the next thing I knew, my dad was jumping on the bed to wake me up, and it was bright as day outside. Keep in mind, not even 2 minutes ago (at least to me), it was nighttime and time for me to sleep.
    I’ll never forget it, the weirdest thing ever. It hasn’t happened again... © SuperSlowMo22 / Reddit
  • A long time ago, when I was just starting kindergarten, I would ride the afternoon bus home. For the first few weeks, I would see my grandpa on the side of the road by the entrance to my neighborhood. When I got home, I told my mom all about it—how he just stood there and waved at me. All I got were perplexed looks.
    The reason? My grandfather had died two weeks before school started. What I didn’t find out until recently was that he had died right by the pond, a few feet from that road. © Bookwormgirl991 / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, maybe 10, I went into our playroom, and the light was off. To this day, I am certain I saw a guy who looked like a trucker walk through that room. I tackled him and fell to the floor. I got up, turned on the light, and no one was there.
    I’m convinced that was a ghost, and I never saw it again. Almost 20 years later, I still remember it. © ArcaninesFirepower / Reddit
  • I got into my hotel room late, set my own alarm for 8. At 4:15 a.m., a loud beeping dragged me out of sleep. It wasn’t my phone.
    It was the room’s clock radio. I hadn’t touched it. I turned it off, went back to sleep.
    Next night—same thing. Different room, same chain. Clock radio went off again at 4:15. Now I unplug every hotel clock as soon as I arrive. I don’t even want to know why.

