10 Uncommon Questions That Shocked Candidates in Job Interviews

16 People Who Made This World a Bit Better With Their Kindness
People
month ago
Job interviews are usually filled with the typical questions: “Where do you see yourself in five years?” or “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” But every now and then, candidates are thrown a curveball that leaves them scratching their heads. From the amusing to the downright bizarre, these uncommon interview questions reveal just how creative (or eccentric) hiring managers can get.
Unforeseen moments during interviews don’t always result in disappointment or stress. Occasionally, they pave the way for success and remarkable job opportunities.