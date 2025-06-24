I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
8 Pedicure Trends That Are Blowing Up for Summer 2025
Summer 2025 has officially arrived, and it’s bringing a wave of dreamy pedicure trends that are poised to dominate beaches, brunches, and your social feed. From bold colors to pastel shades, this season’s prettiest pedicure looks are anything but boring. Ahead, we’re rounding up the chicest nail aesthetics that are already trending—and trust us, you’ll be seeing these everywhere.
Creamy Butter
While neon and bright corals often steal the summer spotlight, this year it’s butter yellow taking center stage. Soft, creamy, and unexpectedly chic, it brings a subtle glow that flatters every skin tone. It’s a delicate twist that still feels sunny, but with a more refined, laid-back charm. The perfect choice for an understated yet fresh summer pedicure.
Pickle Green
While mint and lime have had their summer moments, this season it’s pickle green turning heads. Earthy with a hint of zest, it’s the offbeat pastel that feels fresh without being flashy. Unexpectedly versatile, it pairs well with both neutrals and brights, adding a cool, grounded touch to your pedicure.
Classy in Cobalt Blue
Cobalt blue is taking over as the unexpected blue of the summer—replacing the softer baby blues with something more vivid and saturated.
It’s cool-toned but punchy, giving just enough contrast to feel fresh without clashing with bronzed skin or minimal sandals. Think of it as the sleek upgrade: not loud, just sharper, cleaner, and a bit more grown-up.
Soft Dreamy Pink
While bold colors make their usual summer rounds, soft pastel pink—think bubble bath pink—is quietly stealing hearts. Sweet, airy, and effortlessly feminine, it brings a nostalgic charm with a modern polish. This shade is perfect for those who want a clean, pretty look that still pops against tanned skin. It’s playful without trying too hard, making it a timeless summer favorite.
Cotton White
While summer usually leans into color, bright cotton white stands out by keeping it simple and crisp. It’s fresh, minimal, and effortlessly chic—like a white sundress for your toes. This shade enhances tans, pairs with everything, and gives off that polished, just-stepped-out-of-a-beach-club vibe. A timeless pick that never tries too hard but always looks flawless.
Turquoise Sea
This year, turquoise makes a strong, stylish return. Vibrant yet soothing, it channels clear ocean water and poolside escapes with every step. It’s playful without being overpowering, striking the perfect balance between bold and breezy. A feel-good shade that instantly adds a splash of vacation energy to your pedicure.
Juicy Orange
While tangerine and coral usually lead the way, this summer it’s all about juicy orange. Bright, cheerful, and full of energy, it captures the heat and vibrancy of the season in one bold swipe. It’s the kind of color that instantly livens up your look—playful, punchy, and perfect for sunny days. A go-to for anyone craving that citrus-fresh pedicure vibe.
Hot in Pink
While classic red may still turn heads, it’s stepping aside this summer to make room for hot pink.
This bold, playful shade takes center stage, radiating energy and confidence. It’s the perfect twist for those who want to stand out, bringing an electric vibe that screams sunshine, fun, and fearless femininity.
