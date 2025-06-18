My Sister Insists on Naming My Own Child—I’m Stunned My Family Is Taking Her Side

Hi Bright Side,

So, my husband wanted to name our first son Mark, and I liked the name. But when my sister heard, she became angry. She accused me of knowing it was her ex’s name and still hurting from their divorce. She demanded we change it and left in tears.

We thought she’d get over it. But the next day, she called my MIL, demanding that she talk to my husband. My MIL explained that Mark was actually my FIL’s name, who had passed away, and that my husband wanted to honor his memory by naming our son after him.

But my sister didn’t settle down. She called again, saying that I was prioritizing my FIL over her feelings. She gave us an ultimatum: if we didn’t change the name, we would lose her presence in our lives.