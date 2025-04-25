"Moon Face," Internet Users Helped Amy Schumer to Find Out the Problem After Pregnancy
Amy Schumer recently shared that she might not have discovered a serious health issue if it weren’t for people making mean comments online.
During an interview with Alex Cooper, Amy shared that people on the internet were suddenly criticizing her appearance — especially the way her face looked.
“A year ago, the Internet really came for me,” she said.
At first, she brushed it off, “I was like, ‘Okay, everybody, like, relax.’”
But things got weird when doctors began joining in on the conversation — not to be rude, but to point out that something might actually be wrong, “Doctors were chiming in in the comments, and they were, like, ‘No, no … something's really up.’”
After seeing those comments, Amy decided to get checked out. That’s when she learned she had Cushing syndrome, a condition where your body has too much cortisol, a stress hormone. It’s often caused by long-term steroid use and can lead to symptoms like weight gain, acne, and a very puffy face, sometimes called “moon face.”
She found out about this right before filming her Netflix movie, Kinda Pregnant.
“I learned I had this condition, and that I had something called moon face, and I'm starring in a movie — and there's a camera right in my face.”
Amy eventually realized the cause: she had been getting steroid injections to treat scars from her breast reduction surgery and C-section, “Wait, I have been getting steroid injections for my scars.”
Amy and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their son Gene in 2019, and the injections were part of her recovery.
Thankfully, Amy says the condition cleared up on its own.
Looking back, Amy admitted that without all the internet drama, she might never have known about her condition.
8 Celebrities Who Shocked the World With Their Recent Makeovers
"Kendall Is That You?" Kris Jenner, 69, Stuns Fans With Her New Look