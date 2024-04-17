«What Did She Do to Her Lips?» Jessica Simpson’s Latest Photo Causes a Stir

Jessica Simpson flaunted her toned figure in a barely-there bikini during a family vacation. The 43-year-old shared glimpses from her trip with the fans and her appearance took people by surprise, with many claiming she looks unrecognizable.

Family fun in Cabo.

Jessica shared her excitement with her followers, posting, “2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!” This caption accompanied the snapshots from their trip. The photos also featured her spouse, Eric Johnson, having a great time with their three children, Maxwell, who is 11, Ace, who is 10, and Birdie, who is 5.

Her selfie got people talking.

In a cheerful selfie, Jessica is seen smiling widely and looking younger than ever. While some praised her for her beauty, many expressed that Jessica appears to be totally transformed. «What...did she do to her lips?» commented a fan. «She’s altered her lips to the point of being unrecognizable,» added another.