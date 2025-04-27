I Had an Affair With a Married Man, Now His Wife Calls Me With a Wild Offer

Kate goes on with her letter, saying, "At 2:50 p.m., I stood outside the greenhouse café she had named, palms sweaty. It was a beautiful place, all soft greens and diffused sunlight, the kind of spot you’d bring a friend you wanted to impress, or an enemy you didn’t want to spook.

She was already there. Elena. She looked exactly how I imagined her, which somehow made it worse. Composed. Understated. Her presence was like silk with a blade beneath it. I sat across from her, and she gave me a polite nod, like this was a business meeting.

“I appreciate you coming,” she said. I didn’t reply. I couldn’t. I was trying not to throw up.

“I want to make one thing clear, Kate. I’m not here to guilt you. You did what you did. So did he. I’m over it.” She sipped her tea and then looked me dead in the eye. “But you’re pregnant. And I don’t think you understand what that means.” My spine straightened involuntarily, “I know exactly what it means.”

She smiled, the way someone smiles when they know more than you, “Do you? Mike has three children. He doesn’t want to see them anymore. He forgot their birthdays. He sends money, sure, but he’s absent. Emotionally bankrupt. Always has been. I stayed because I believed he would change. Everything became even worse when you came to his life. He easily forgot that he had 3 kids. Nonsense.”

I looked away. “I’m not here to punish you,” she continued. “I’m here to give you a choice. You can stay with him and learn the hard way what I already know. Or you can leave. Start over.” I scoffed, “You think you can just tell me to disappear?”

“No,” she said. “I’m offering help. A job. A place to live. Financial support until you’re steady. Somewhere far enough that Mike won’t be able to drag you back.” I stared at her, “Why?”

Elena leaned forward, her expression unreadable. “Because I want to break the cycle. And because no child deserves to grow up in the middle of a man’s unfinished mess.” I didn’t respond. I couldn’t. I left the café with her card in my pocket and my world spinning off its axis.

That night, I watched Mike sleep. His back turned. His breathing shallow and fast, like even in sleep, he couldn’t relax. I thought about the way he always held his phone face-down. How he sometimes called me by her name without realizing it. How every time I tried to talk about the baby, he changed the subject.

I thought about what she said: No child deserves to grow up in the middle of a man’s unfinished mess. And I knew. Two weeks later, I was gone. No note. No goodbye. Just silence and a clean break."