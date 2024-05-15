“Filler/Botox face!” Mike Myers Shocks Fans With His Transformed Look

When Mike Myers stepped into the public eye for the first time since October 2022, fans were amazed by his change. The famous Austin Powers star looked very different from his usual self, stunning everyone. Check out the captivating pictures from the event.

The 60-year-old actor appeared at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, celebrating Nicole Kidman’s achievements. He opted for a traditional black tuxedo matched with a black bow tie.

Myers revealed a new buzz cut, proudly displaying his gray hair. He also sported a tidy, short gray beard, which contrasted with his usual longer, brown hair that had been a staple of his appearance throughout much of his career.