“Filler/Botox face!” Mike Myers Shocks Fans With His Transformed Look
When Mike Myers stepped into the public eye for the first time since October 2022, fans were amazed by his change. The famous Austin Powers star looked very different from his usual self, stunning everyone. Check out the captivating pictures from the event.
The 60-year-old actor appeared at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, celebrating Nicole Kidman’s achievements. He opted for a traditional black tuxedo matched with a black bow tie.
Myers revealed a new buzz cut, proudly displaying his gray hair. He also sported a tidy, short gray beard, which contrasted with his usual longer, brown hair that had been a staple of his appearance throughout much of his career.
Fans online expressed surprise at the actor’s striking change. One individual remarked, “It’s been ages since I’ve seen any pictures of Mike. He’s unrecognizable but looks good here. I like the buzz cut and gray hair.”
Another person simply stated, “I didn’t recognize him.”
Some online users speculated that the Austin Powers actor might have undergone cosmetic procedures. One exclaimed, “Filler/Botox face!” while another commented, "I didn’t recognize him. Lay off the Botox; he’s looking waxy!’’
