“Not Appropriate”, Jason Momoa’s 17-Year-Old Daughter Stuns in a Sheer Top, Creates a Stir

Jason Momoa’s latest family outing has created quite a buzz online. The Aquaman star recently shared glimpses of his time with his children, Lola Iolani, 17, and Nakoa-Wolf, 16, showcasing their impressive growth and individuality. While fans were captivated by both siblings' changed appearance, Lola’s striking look in a sheer top drew the most attention, sparking a lively discussion in the comments section.

Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, children of Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet, have grown up in the public eye. Although Momoa and Bonet divorced in 2022 after 16 years of marriage, the two continue to co-parent their children with unwavering dedication. Their recent family appearance at a Metallica event was a testament to their strong family bond.

During the event, Momoa celebrated his son’s 16th birthday with a special surprise: a custom Gibson guitar. The proud dad shared an emotional tribute to Nakoa-Wolf on Instagram:

“To see all of this come full circle, watch METALLICA for the first time with my children, and now give my son a handmade guitar from the CEO of Gibson, who just happens to be mi hermano, is enough to make this big toughy tear up. HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY, MY LIL WILD ANIMAL. PAPA LOVES YOU. Now start shredding and melting faces.”

The event was part of the All Within My Hands Foundation’s charity concert, a cause close to Momoa’s heart. Known for his passion for family and music, the actor shared additional videos and photos from the memorable night. “I LOVE U @metallica,” he captioned the Instagram post, expressing his admiration for the iconic band.

Fans were quick to comment on how much the kids have grown, with many praising Lola’s fashion sense and resemblance to her mother. "Lola is such a beautiful young woman. She looks just like her mom," one person wrote, while another said, "Your daughter's outfit is 🔥 Love it!" However, not everyone approved of her attire. One person commented, "Imagine being a father and allowing your teenage daughter walk around other grown men in basically nothing but a bra," expressing their concern.



Nakoa-Wolf also got a series of compliments, "His son is so adorable! It’s like he grew up overnight." Some shared that they think Nakoa-Wolf bears a strong resemblance to his dad, "he looks just like you Jason!".