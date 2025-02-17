15 Jaw-Dropping Looks From BAFTA 2025—From Classy to the Boldest

I Canceled My Wedding After Overhearing What My Fiancé Said Behind My Back
Relationships
10 months ago
The BAFTA Awards 2025 red carpet was nothing short of spectacular, bringing together the biggest stars and their finest talent in a dazzling display of fashion. From sophisticated evening gowns to bold, head-turning ensembles, this year’s event showcased some of the best celebrity red carpet-looks we’ve seen.
Whether you love classic, old-Hollywood elegance or prefer daring, fashion-forward outfits, the night had it all. We’re ranking the 15 best and boldest BAFTA Awards 2025 outfits—from the most classy and refined to the most jaw-dropping and unforgettable.
In other celebrity fashion news, Heidi Klum’s 19-year-old son recently made his runway debut and created a stir. Check out his photos and ramp walk here.