8 Celebrity Kids Who Recycled Their Parents’ Iconic Looks—Who Wore it Better?

More and more celebrities are recycling their iconic outfits that once dazzled the red carpet or an award show and passing them on to their children. Celebrity kids are making headlines for stepping into their parents’ famous ensembles in a trend that merges nostalgia with sustainability. These young stars not only pay homage to their parents but also highlight the timeless appeal of classic designs.

1. Jessica Alba and Honor Warren

Jessica Alba’s daughter, Honor Warren, brought vintage charm to the red carpet when she wore a checked A-line Prada dress from her mom’s archives to the premiere of Trigger Warning in 2023. Jessica originally wore the same dress in 2007 at the Valentine’s Day premiere. Alba explained that she encouraged her daughters to wear her closet for the event, saying, “I didn’t want to go and get them a dress for one night...I was like, ’Would you guys wear these dresses? I picked them out. I think they would look really cute on you”. Honor, 16, proved her mom’s impeccable taste is timeless.

2. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas

Carys Zeta Douglas made her milestone 21st birthday even more special by choosing a pink satin slip dress with lace details and floral embroidery from her mom’s closet. Catherine Zeta-Jones originally wore this stunning Versace dress at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. For her 2022 celebration, Carys’ choice highlighted how classic silhouettes and luxurious fabrics never go out of style.

3. Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

EAST NEWS

Leni Klum embraced the ’90s revival by wearing a little black dress from her supermodel mom Heidi Klum’s collection. Originally worn by Heidi first in 1998, Leni rocked it for her prom in 2022. The understated elegance of this look proved that minimalist designs continue to inspire across generations.

4. Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s dress by Gabriela Hearst made waves when she wore it at the Guerlain and UNESCO’s Women for Bees program event in 2021. Later that year, her daughter Shiloh brought the dress back to life at the Eternals LA premiere. Angelina revealed, “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” showcasing her commitment to sustainable fashion. Shiloh’s take on the gown added youthful energy to an already iconic piece.

Invision/Invision/East News

5. Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy

Brooke Shields’ Richard Tyler gown from the 1998 Golden Globes saw a heartwarming revival in 2021 when her daughter Rowan Henchy wore it to prom. Brooke shared her pride on Instagram, writing, “I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom.” The elegant red gown’s timeless allure captured two unforgettable milestones.

6. Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna’s Alaïa dress, a staple of her wardrobe in the 1990s and 2000s found a new lease on life in 2021 when her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin tried it on and shared the moment on Instagram. First worn by Lisa during the 2005 Race to Erase MS event, the sleek and structured design perfectly complemented Amelia’s modern sense of style while retaining its vintage glamour.

7. Ramona Singer and Avery Singer

Real Housewives star Ramona Singer’s Hervé Léger dress from 2010 was brought back into the spotlight by her daughter, Avery Singer, in 2017. Avery cheekily acknowledged the dress’s origins on Instagram, thanking her mom for lending it. Not one to be left behind, Ramona reclaimed the dress for herself during the infamous Cartagena boat trip on the show, proving that this dress has stories to tell.

8. Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette

In 1998, Courteney Cox—alongside then-husband David Arquette—wore a Betsey Johnson floral dress to the Snake Eyes premiere. Over two decades later, in 2019, her daughter Coco Arquette gave the dress a fresh spin, posing in it for an Instagram post. This nostalgic moment delighted fans, as Coco’s take on the dress maintained its casual yet chic vibe while nodding to her mom’s effortless ’90s style.