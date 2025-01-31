Heidi Klum’s 19-Year-Old Son Makes Runway Debut, People Spot the Same Thing

Heidi Klum ’s son is stepping into the world of high fashion in style. The America’s Got Talent judge’s 19-year-old son, Henry Samuel, made his runway debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2025. Making the moment even more remarkable, Henry had the honor of opening the presentation, a coveted position in the modeling world. His walk and look have the internet raving.

Henry Samuel, Heidi Klum and Seal’s son , shined at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Show on Jan. 28. “So proud of you, Henry,” the 51-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram , sharing a video of her son confidently striding down the runway in an all-black structured suit with a striking cutout at the back. “Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris @henrysamle @lena_erziak.”

Heidi Klum , who shares Henry with her ex-husband Seal, couldn’t hide her excitement. She took to her Instagram Story to share more event clips, adding , “It was so unexpected. He did so good.” This marks Henry’s first-ever fashion show, but he already has a solid grasp of runway techniques.

During a backstage interview with Vogue Germany, Henry shared a bit of wisdom about walking the runway. “For walking the runway, I guess not being like the turtle and keeping my posture up and straightening my back. And looking forward,” he said. His poise and natural talent hint at a promising modeling career ahead.

As Henry’s debut walk made waves on the internet, many people noticed the same thing — he won the genetic lottery. “Wow, he is one great looking man!!” commented one. “Very Handsome Young Man!” added another.