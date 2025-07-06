15 Salespeople Who Left an Unforgettable Impression

As the famous rule says — the customer is always right. However, not all sales and service workers follow it. Sometimes there are unusual people who are sure that they are always right. Some take customers by surprise with their antics. Of course, there are also some kind souls who are ready to help selflessly. The heroes of this article decided to share their experiences.

  • My son is getting married. So, we decided to buy an apartment for the newlyweds. There were some interesting characters among the sellers. We came to look at a one-bedroom apartment and saw that the bathroom had a large window that went straight into the room, and there was a window to the street right across. To my question “Why?” the owner replied, “I take shower and look outside. It’s really nice.” © Overheard / VK
  • We were in a luxury jewelry shop for the first time. A self-important salesman condescendingly offered us the most expensive items. When we asked for something cheaper, he suddenly snapped, “Take off your earrings!” We are confused, and he suddenly explains, “You can trade in your earrings. We’ll calculate the amount by weight and pay it. Then you can buy what you like.”
  • I was about 5 years old, and my mom and I were walking around the market. Suddenly I noticed a lone yellow rose in one of the stalls. I excitedly asked my mom, “Mom, do yellow roses really exist?” The vendor, hearing this, laughed and gave me that very rose. Then added a blue one to it. A red one. And a white one. And he said, “Roses come in all colors, but none is as beautiful as you!” I’m 27 years old now, and I still haven’t heard a better compliment in my life than from that market vendor. © Overheard / VK
  • At the mall one December Christmas shopping. With all the hustle and bustle going on, my guard was lowered and a kiosk guy had me cornered. They sold hand cream, before I could say no thank you he had taken my hand, removed my rings, and was slathering lotion on my hand. Needless to say I was utterly pissed. He slipped my jewelry into his pocket and tried to continue his sale. It took 3 firm tries and a threat to get mall security involved to get my jewelry back and get away from him.
  • Our sellers moved out 6 months early, into an apartment with all their stuff in storage, because we were moving in August and their new build home would not be ready until the spring. Old gal was sweeping the house, crying while we were pulling in to take over. They had the house for 47 years, meticulously maintained, a real labor of love. The price was considered high for the time, but we didn’t even make a lower offer. Too much respect. They were just too sweet and really wanted us to have it. I’m tearing up writing this. Love those folks so much. Also, they left us not just documents of all repairs and additions, but pics of the work being done. A filing cabinet drawer full of history, including original blueprints that we framed and hung. They also paid all closing costs. I could go on forever about how kind and generous they were. © pantalonesdesmartee / Reddit
  • I work as a salesman for a big retail chain. And somehow it all pissed me off that day. A customer comes in, proudly walks past me and stares at the stand. And this made me so angry that I came up to this man and stared straight into his face. Judging by his reaction, I looked like a bull in a bullfight. “Do you have a question for me?” the customer tensed up. Without thinking twice, I answered, “No, thank you, I’m just looking.” Boy, did he run! I got my revenge, guys, I got my revenge! © Overheard / VK
  • I often go to the same shop where I buy clothes all the time. Sellers know my peculiarity to choose clothes by myself without their help — they just say hello without offering their help. On one such visit, I was shopping for a long time, I was all alone in the shop, and having picked up a lot of things, I quietly lurked in the fitting room. I heard the voice of one of the saleswomen, “Where is this beautiful woman, has she left already?” I, realizing that it was me she was talking about, came out with a bright smile to pay for the clothes. I was happy for the rest of the day. The saleswoman made my day with her sincere compliment! My ego was flattered. © Overheard / VK
  • Once I ordered 10 different pairs of socks, and the seller, instead of packing all pairs in one box, sent 10 different ones. And every day I went to the post office and stood in a queue to pick up these miserable socks. On the fifth day, the postman asked, “Why do you come here every day?” I replied, “To take my socks.” I came back after the weekend, was waiting for my parcel, and the postman shouted toward the warehouse, “Nelly, that fool with the socks has come again.” Now they only call me that at the post office. © Overheard / Ideer
  • When I was studying at university, I used to go to the shawarma stand where my good friend worked, and he almost never took money from me. In return, I brought him my lecture notes and lab reports. One day I came and saw that my friend wasn’t there, and there was another salesman. I placed an order, held out the money, the salesman looked at my face, then looked at his phone, then looked at me again and said, “You’re Kate, right? I don’t need money, I need lecture notes on political science.” © Podsheshano / VK
  • We came to see the city, walked around, took pictures of the seafront. Suddenly a seller of paintings ran out shouting that we should take photos elsewhere so that his paintings were not photographed. © Alina Kozlova / VK
  • I bought a watermelon at the market from an energetic seller. I asked him if the watermelon was ripe. He said, “It’s tasty, honestly!” I said that I would bring it back if it was not ripe. When I got home, I cut it open and it was all white inside. I went to the market, the seller saw it, changed it. I go home again, luckily I live in the house nearby, this watermelon was green inside. I bring it back for the second time. The seller was hurriedly packing, but I still caught him. He was almost crying. He said that the whole batch came in green, but it must be sold. So, he hoped that people would be too lazy to bring watermelons back. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • Since childhood, I have loved the romance of trains with their salesmen of all sorts of small things. When I grew up and became an entrepreneur, I looked at them as an HR manager, assessing their manner of communication and choice of products for sale. Once I noticed a woman, about 45 years old, selling fabric shoppers very skilfully — she sold a few of them to passengers right in front of my eyes. I bought it myself and offered her a job. She has been working for me for 4 months now, she is happy, her salary has doubled. She works hard, strives to surpass the young sellers. I see that everything was for a good reason. © Overheard / VK
  • I was in a sports shop, looking at the goods. A salesman was standing behind me. I turned round and asked, “Do you have soft dance shoes?” He laughed and replied, “Do I have?!” and went to show me the shoes. He helped me, then asked my name. It was only then that I realized that this man was an ordinary but very helpful customer. © Overheard / VK
  • I was looking at new laptops, dragged my then-boyfriend into the store with me. Every time I would ask a question (mainly about if it an item was in stock), the sales guy would look at my boyfriend and answer. The only time he spoke directly to me was to say, “It comes in pink.” After that I was not going to be buying anything from that guy. © sunshine3013 / Reddit
  • Told a car salesman that I wanted my wife to look at the car so I would be coming back. He went and got the sales manager, who proceeded to sit down across from me and say the words I won’t forget. “Let me ask you a question.....whose money is it, yours or hers?” I looked at him in shock and politely stood up and left. Never been so stunned by a salesman before or since. © goofy1771 / Reddit

And here are stories from sales assistants and buyers who have a lot to complain about each other.

