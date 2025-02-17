“75 Is the New 30,” Vera Wang Goes Blonde at BAFTA 2025 and Shocks Fans With Her Transformation

In addition to the main event, Vera rocked long blonde hair at the Nominees Party, shocking people with her transformation. “Do blondes really have more fun? If they are attending the BAFTA nominees RECEPTION...... at ..... The NATIONAL GALLERY... one of the most beautiful buildings in LONDON!”, Vera teased, sharing photos of herself from the event.

She dazzled in a black tunic and skirt from Vera Wang Haute and paired the look with jewelry from Jared Atelier x Vera Wang collection.