“75 Is the New 30,” Vera Wang Goes Blonde at BAFTA 2025 and Shocks Fans With Her Transformation
Vera Wang is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, but her latest appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2025 took everyone by surprise. The 75-year-old designer not only stunned in a daring ensemble but also debuted two jaw-dropping hair transformations that left fans in awe.
Vera Wang’s bold look at BAFTAs 2025
Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at The Royal Festival Hall in London on February 16, 2025, showcasing some of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night. And, even though the red carpet was full of daring, unforgettable looks, Vera Wang’s appearance stood out for more than just her outfit.
Wang, who has been known for her signature ultra-long black hair, made a drastic change—she chopped it all off! She arrived in style, sporting a chic bob that had everyone talking. While she wowed in a monochromatic gown featuring a black bra top, mesh netting, and a peplum black-and-white skirt, it was her hair transformation that truly stole the spotlight.
Vera debuted blonde hair at the BAFTA’s Nominees Party.
In addition to the main event, Vera rocked long blonde hair at the Nominees Party, shocking people with her transformation. “Do blondes really have more fun? If they are attending the BAFTA nominees RECEPTION...... at ..... The NATIONAL GALLERY... one of the most beautiful buildings in LONDON!”, Vera teased, sharing photos of herself from the event.
She dazzled in a black tunic and skirt from Vera Wang Haute and paired the look with jewelry from Jared Atelier x Vera Wang collection.
Fans quickly flooded Vera’s comment section, praising her iconic style and looks. “Finally you went blonde!!!! Wohoooooo THIS LOOK IS PERFECTION!” shared one person. “Wow 🤩 the hair is amazing and the dress against it is beyond fierce,” added another.
Many also pointed out that Vera looks younger than ever with her new look, “75 is the new 30,” complimented a fan.
