Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Make a Rare Appearance Together, People Focus on One Detail
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson turned heads as they made a rare public appearance together at the SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert. However, what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just the power couple’s presence but their unexpected reaction of “storming out” during the show—and the internet’s reaction to Wilson’s outfit.
The star-studded event at Radio City Music Hall featured big names like Adam Sandler, Scarlett Johansson, Pedro Pascal, and Cher. During the show, as host Jimmy Fallon took the stage, he clarified that no awards would be given out during the night.
“Apparently, there’s been some confusion. This is just a concert. We’re not giving out any awards tonight,” Fallon explained. The audience laughed, but all eyes were on Hanks and Wilson as they suddenly stood up and began walking out.
Rita Wilson shook her finger at Fallon gesturing “no” while holding hands with her husband, and the audience erupted in laughter as Fallon jokingly called after them, “Tom? Rita? We lost Tom Hanks and Rita. Sorry. It wasn’t their fault.”
The humorous bit quickly went viral, proving once again that Hanks is a natural on the SNL stage.
While their comedic exit entertained fans, Rita Wilson’s outfit sparked an even bigger online debate. The actress and singer wore a bold two-piece denim co-ord, silver embellishments, and a silver purse and pumps. The top had a deep neckline and a tie-up around her waist.
Some fans praised her stylish and youthful look, with one commenting, “How gorgeous in blue!!” Another admirer added, “You look fabulous!!!” However, not everyone was impressed.
Critics claimed the outfit didn’t flatter her, with one user saying, “The ill-fitting double denim is a fashion disaster, looks stiff and uncomfortable.” Another remarked, “It’s really aging... desperately trying to look hip...” The mixed reactions turned Wilson’s fashion choice into one of the most talked-about moments of the night.
Tom Hanks, on the other hand, opted for a classic and polished look. He wore dark blue jeans paired with black shoes, a black tux jacket, and a black shirt inside. His effortlessly stylish outfit contrasted with the controversy surrounding Wilson’s attire, making their appearance even more buzzworthy.
