Michael Jackson’s Rarely Seen Daughter Stuns in a “Cheeky” Dress—Fans Are Saying the Same Thing
Paris Jackson, the daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, knows how to turn heads. The 26-year-old actress, model, and musician recently made a bold fashion statement in a sheer dress, leaving fans in awe. Stepping onto the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Paris stunned in a breathtaking gown, proving once again that she has inherited not just her father’s star power but also a fearless sense of style.
Paris Jackson, the daughter of the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, has gracefully stepped into the limelight, forging her own path in the entertainment industry. Born on April 3, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California, Paris is the second child and only daughter of Michael and Debbie.
She has two brothers: Prince Michael Jackson, born in 1997, and Bigi Jackson, affectionately known as “Blanket,” born in 2002. Despite the immense fame surrounding her family, Paris has managed to cultivate her unique identity as a model, actress, and musician.
On March 2, 2025, Paris made a striking appearance at the 33rd Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles. The event, renowned for its star-studded guest list and support for a noble cause, witnessed Paris captivating the audience with her daring fashion choice. She donned a sheer nude mesh gown adorned with intricate gold and silver beaded tassels, a creation from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture Collection.
The dress’s flowing silhouette and kaftan-like quality highlighted her Bohemian-inspired style, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. Paris’s appearance at this prestigious event underscored not only her evolving fashion sense, but also her commitment to supporting charitable causes. The Elton John AIDS Foundation, established in 1992, has been at the forefront of the global fight against HIV/AIDS.
Fans were quick to pour appreciation for Paris’ look for the night, pointing out how Michael would’ve been proud of her. “Beautiful Paris inside and out, yes it’s great to be an activist and a philanthropist as same as your beloved father Michael, so happy his children are continuing his amazing legacy,” commented one. “Beautiful Lady. Your father would be proud,” added another.
