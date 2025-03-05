Michael Jackson’s Rarely Seen Daughter Stuns in a “Cheeky” Dress—Fans Are Saying the Same Thing

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, has gracefully stepped into the limelight, forging her own path in the entertainment industry. Born on April 3, 1998, in Beverly Hills, California, Paris is the second child and only daughter of Michael and Debbie.

She has two brothers: Prince Michael Jackson, born in 1997, and Bigi Jackson, affectionately known as “Blanket,” born in 2002. Despite the immense fame surrounding her family, Paris has managed to cultivate her unique identity as a model, actress, and musician.