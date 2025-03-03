“Younger Version of His Ex-Wife”, Jason Momoa Makes an Appearance With New Girlfriend, Shocks Fans
Jason Momoa has officially gone public with his new relationship, but it's not just the romance that’s making waves online. Fans have taken to social media to point out an intriguing detail—many believe his new girlfriend bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife.
On Valentine’s Day, the Aquaman star, 45, and Andor actress, 32, stepped out together at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This high-profile appearance marks their official debut as a couple after months of quiet speculation.
Adria Arjona turned heads in a stunning black denim mini dress with fringe detailing, pairing it with black tights, royal blue velvet heels, and a striped fringed handbag. Momoa, known for his effortlessly rugged style, opted for a brown t-shirt, black leather jacket, dark jeans, and his signature red-lens sunglasses.
While many were excited about Momoa’s new romance, some fans couldn’t help but notice a striking similarity between Arjona and Lisa Bonet, his ex-wife of 17 years. Others even compared her to Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter and Momoa’s former stepdaughter.
After event photos surfaced online, social media lit up with comments like, “She’s just the younger version of his ex-wife,” and “Looks like his ex-wife, and her age is like his stepdaughter’s.” Another agreed, "I thought it was his daughter 😭 I read the comments and it's his girlfriend. They look so alike".
Notably, Adria Arjona, daughter of singer Ricardo Arjona, is 4 years younger than Zoë Kravitz.
Although this was their first official event together, Momoa and Arjona have been linked since May 2024. Speculation began when the couple shared photos from a romantic getaway to Japan, subtly confirming their relationship.
Momoa also hinted at his new romance during a Comic-Con panel in the UK when a fan asked about his relationship status. His response? “I am very much in a relationship.” Sources close to the couple reveal that their relationship is going strong. According to an insider, “It’s real. He cares about her. She’s easygoing, fun, and they just click.”
