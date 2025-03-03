“Younger Version of His Ex-Wife”, Jason Momoa Makes an Appearance With New Girlfriend, Shocks Fans

On Valentine’s Day, the Aquaman star, 45, and Andor actress, 32, stepped out together at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This high-profile appearance marks their official debut as a couple after months of quiet speculation.

Adria Arjona turned heads in a stunning black denim mini dress with fringe detailing, pairing it with black tights, royal blue velvet heels, and a striped fringed handbag. Momoa, known for his effortlessly rugged style, opted for a brown t-shirt, black leather jacket, dark jeans, and his signature red-lens sunglasses.