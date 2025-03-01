Vera Wang Dubbed “Ageless” as She Stuns Fans With Her Transformation at 75
Renowned fashion designer Vera Wang is known for pushing style boundaries, but her latest appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2025 took everyone by surprise. At 75 years old, Wang didn’t just make a statement with her daring outfit—she also revealed two dramatic hair makeovers that left fans speechless.
Vera Wang’s stunning upside-down bra look at BAFTAs 2025.
For years, Wang has been recognized for her long, dark signature hair, but she shocked fans by trading it in for a sleek, chin-length bob. Her look was further elevated by a striking ensemble—she wore a monochrome gown featuring a black upside-down bra top, sheer netting, and a structured black-and-white peplum skirt. While the outfit turned heads, it was her drastic new haircut that truly grabbed attention.
She also debuted long blonde hair.
Before the awards ceremony, Wang surprised fans yet again at the BAFTA Nominees Party, where she debuted long, platinum blonde hair—a complete departure from her usual style. She playfully addressed the transformation on Instagram, writing:
“Do blondes really have more fun? If they are attending the BAFTA nominees RECEPTION... at ... The NATIONAL GALLERY... one of the most beautiful buildings in LONDON!”
For the event, Wang exuded elegance in a black tunic and matching skirt from Vera Wang Haute, accessorized with stunning jewelry from the Jared Atelier x Vera Wang collection.
It didn’t take long for fans to share their excitement over Wang’s age-defying beauty and daring new looks. One follower enthusiastically commented, “Finally, you went blonde!!! Wohoooooo THIS LOOK IS PERFECTION!” while another gushed, “Wow 🤩 the hair is incredible, and the dress makes it even more striking.”
Others were stunned by her youthful glow at 75, with one admirer calling her, “Ageless”.
