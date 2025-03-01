Vera Wang Dubbed “Ageless” as She Stuns Fans With Her Transformation at 75

For the event, Wang exuded elegance in a black tunic and matching skirt from Vera Wang Haute, accessorized with stunning jewelry from the Jared Atelier x Vera Wang collection.

It didn’t take long for fans to share their excitement over Wang’s age-defying beauty and daring new looks. One follower enthusiastically commented, “Finally, you went blonde!!! Wohoooooo THIS LOOK IS PERFECTION!” while another gushed, “Wow 🤩 the hair is incredible, and the dress makes it even more striking.”

Others were stunned by her youthful glow at 75, with one admirer calling her, “Ageless”.