Meg Ryan Returns to the Oscars After 27 Years—Looks Unrecognizable
Hollywood icon Meg Ryan made a dazzling return to the spotlight at the 2025 Oscars after nearly three decades, turning heads with her elegant yet sultry fashion choice. While the actress is known for keeping a low profile, her rare red-carpet appearances always leave a lasting impression—and this time was no exception. But one particular detail about her sparked concern.
On March 2, Meg Ryan graced the Oscars after decades in a strapless, deep-red velvet gown that perfectly balanced sophistication and allure. The rich wine-colored fabric draped beautifully, highlighting her timeless style. A thigh-high slit added an unexpected touch of boldness.
Contrasting to her last Oscar appearance, dressed in all black in a minimalist style, she embraced a rosy aesthetic with softly flushed cheeks and a glossy, berry-toned lip, which complemented the deep hues of her ensemble. True to her signature look, she styled her hair in effortless waves, reminiscent of the beloved rom-com characters she portrayed in classics like When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle.
Not only did Meg return to the Oscars after 27 years, but she also presented at the event. She announced the Best Picture (Winner — Anora), reuniting with Billy Crystal, her co-star from When Harry Met Sally.
However, what truly caught people’s attention was her face and her walk. Social media quickly filled with reactions, with some praising her refreshed appearance. “She looks great. I think she reduced or took off the fillers, and she now looks fantastic!” commented one fan. Another added, “Very pretty! I love her hair!”
Not everyone was as complimentary. Some critics felt she looked different than usual, with one remarking, “Her lips and smile look uncomfortable.”
Others had trouble recognizing her altogether. “That’s not Meg Ryan!” one person exclaimed. Another questioned, “Why is she walking like she has a prosthetic leg? Also, I loved her in the 90s, but I sure wouldn’t have ever known who that person is.”
Meg’s appearance also sparked health concerns among fans, as she seemed to struggle while walking at the Oscars. The actress revealed in an old interview that she has a “hip issue” and walks with a slight limp due to it.