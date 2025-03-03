Meg Ryan Returns to the Oscars After 27 Years—Looks Unrecognizable

Not only did Meg return to the Oscars after 27 years, but she also presented at the event. She announced the Best Picture (Winner — Anora), reuniting with Billy Crystal, her co-star from When Harry Met Sally.

However, what truly caught people’s attention was her face and her walk. Social media quickly filled with reactions, with some praising her refreshed appearance. “She looks great. I think she reduced or took off the fillers, and she now looks fantastic!” commented one fan. Another added, “Very pretty! I love her hair!”