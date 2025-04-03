10 Style Tips for Men to Look Sharp and Feel Confident

For the perfect tie length, aim for the tip of your tie to hit the middle of your belt buckle—this ensures it’s neither too short nor too long. A tie that’s too short looks sloppy, while one that’s too long can throw off the balance of your outfit. To make it easier, use your belt as a visual gauge when tying your knot.

You can also add a small mark on the back of your tie to help you consistently achieve the right length. Keep it simple, and let the belt guide your tie placement for a sharp, balanced look.