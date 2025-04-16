Ed Sheeran Shares a New Look, and Fans Are Startled With His Transformation
Red hair and a singer? Must be Ed Sheeran. But, the "Shape of You" singer has come out with a contrasting look, almost... emo. Is the widely acclaimed star changing his image? Or is it all for jokes?
Ed Sheeran's emo makeover is turning heads.
Singer posted a series of images on Instagram, captioned, "Azizam promo week selfie dump, choose your fighter," with each image getting its own mini caption. For the first image, donning a black-haired emo-inspired wig, black sunglasses, and a fake lip piercing, he writes "Genuinely had a MySpace photo like this when I was 14."
People ran to the comments in support, saying, "Emo Sheeran wasn't on my bingo card today but slay," "Not gonna lie ....kinda loving that lip ring," and "Awe! Thank you for this dump!!! And I love dark-haired Ed with glasses 😎"
The reason behind the makeover.
Well, shortly after his post, the popstar posted a reel collaborating with Jimmy Fallon showcasing both of them in disguise, in a New York subway, singing their memorable rendition of the hit song, "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan.
The emo disguise didn't go unnoticed by multiple onlookers. Everyone gathered around and cheered, "Frat Poison." (The fake band name).
Ed Sheeran promoting Azizam.
The disguise and show was a not-so-subtle promo for his new album, Azizam, released in April 4th. The Persian-origin word, "Azizam" translates to "beloved" and "dear," which perfectly captures the title track's romantic lyrics.
If that's not enough, the pink hearts in the song's music video also define the love-laden album.
The popstar is a big fan of impromptu concerts.
Sheeran famously enjoys performing impromptu performances in random streets all over the world, including the U.S., India, and everywhere in the U.K.
This emo makeover has sure given New Yorkers a few moments of entertainment during their commutes.
While it was short-lived, the emo transformation showed Sheeran's playful side and willingness to poke fun at himself. Plus, it was a genius idea as an undercover promo that racked in more media coverage. Temporary makeovers aside, check out this list of celebrity makeovers that revolutionized their looks.