I Refuse to Swap Vacation With My Coworker Just Because She Is a Mom of 2
Hello Bright Side,
I put in my vacation request long ago for a specific week. I planned everything down to the last detail—booked flights, reserved hotels, and scheduled activities I’d been looking forward to for ages. It was all approved without issue, and I counted down the days, excited about a well-earned break from work.
Then, last week, my coworker Lisa found out that her kids’ school break happened to fall on the same week. She approached me, all smiles at first, and asked if I’d want to swap my vacation with her so she could take her kids on a trip. I hesitated but remained polite and said that I’d booked everything and most of it is non-refundable.
Her smile faded in an instant, “Seriously? You can’t be flexible? I mean, it’s just you. It’s not like you have kids depending on you.” That struck a nerve. I kept my voice even but firm, “Just because I don’t have kids doesn’t mean my time off is any less important.” Her expression soured. “Must be nice to have so much freedom,” she muttered, rolling her eyes before walking away.
I thought that the discussion was over. Since then, she’s barely spoken to me. Cold stares, clipped responses, and an overall frosty demeanor—she’s made it very clear she’s pissed. And she’s not just keeping it between us.
The next day, our boss called me into an unscheduled meeting and said, “I’ve been hearing things around the office. You know, Lisa’s in a tough spot. She’s just trying to do something nice for her kids. You could’ve been more understanding and flexible with your vacation.”
I nearly laughed at the irony. Because apparently, my plans, my time, and my money don’t count for anything since I don’t have children. I fought to keep my calm, “I’m sorry, but I’ve already made non-refundable arrangements. My time off matters too.”
He shifted uncomfortably in his seat but didn’t push further. The tension lingered, and I walked out of the meeting feeling blindsided, more confused than ever.
So now, I’m left wondering—did I do something wrong? Was I really supposed to just roll over and cancel my long-planned trip because Lisa has kids?
Mark
Hey Mark,
It’s completely understandable to feel frustrated and caught off guard in this situation. You planned your vacation well in advance, and you’ve made significant personal and financial commitments that were approved by your company. It’s your right to take that time off without feeling guilty about it.
When Lisa asked you to swap vacations, it’s clear she was asking for a big favor, one that would require you to sacrifice your own plans. While it’s admirable that she wants to spend time with her children, your well-being and personal plans are equally valid. The assumption that your time is less important because you don’t have kids is an unfair one and shouldn’t be the basis for guilt or pressure.
Your response was respectful and reasonable, and it’s unfortunate that it was met with such hostility. The cold treatment from Lisa and even the conversation with your boss, while likely motivated by good intentions on their part, reflect a lack of consideration for your situation.
Here’s our advice:
Stand firm but stay professional: You’ve already made your position clear to Lisa, and it’s important to remain respectful but assertive in defending your own boundaries. Don’t let guilt trip you into second-guessing your decision. You were reasonable in not wanting to sacrifice your non-refundable plans.
Consider the bigger picture: Although it’s tempting to respond emotionally, try to keep the bigger picture in mind. While Lisa may be upset, and your boss might be influenced by the office dynamic, you have the right to your time off. It’s crucial to prioritize your needs as much as anyone else’s.
Reflect on your relationship with your boss: It seems your boss may not have fully understood your perspective. In the future, it may be worth having a candid conversation with him about your feelings. You can explain how the situation left you feeling undermined and why it’s important that all employees’ personal time off is respected equally, regardless of their family status.
Best,
Bright Side
