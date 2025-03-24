I Refuse to Swap Vacation With My Coworker Just Because She Is a Mom of 2

Hello Bright Side,

I put in my vacation request long ago for a specific week. I planned everything down to the last detail—booked flights, reserved hotels, and scheduled activities I’d been looking forward to for ages. It was all approved without issue, and I counted down the days, excited about a well-earned break from work.

Then, last week, my coworker Lisa found out that her kids’ school break happened to fall on the same week. She approached me, all smiles at first, and asked if I’d want to swap my vacation with her so she could take her kids on a trip. I hesitated but remained polite and said that I’d booked everything and most of it is non-refundable.

Her smile faded in an instant, “Seriously? You can’t be flexible? I mean, it’s just you. It’s not like you have kids depending on you.” That struck a nerve. I kept my voice even but firm, “Just because I don’t have kids doesn’t mean my time off is any less important.” Her expression soured. “Must be nice to have so much freedom,” she muttered, rolling her eyes before walking away.