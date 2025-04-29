My MIL Accused Me of Ruining Her Birthday, and My Husband’s Reaction Left Me Speechless

“We went to my mother-in-law’s place to celebrate her birthday, and she seemed to be in a good mood. Everything was going well. Then my MIL asked me to take the pie out of the oven. I opened it, saw that the pie looked ready, and pulled it out to cool.

A few minutes later, she stormed into the kitchen, and suddenly screamed, ‘Who said you could touch that?! That was supposed to stay in another ten minutes!’ Everyone in the dining room heard her.

Before I could defend myself, my husband walked in and said, ‘Why would you try to help without asking first?’ I was stunned. ‘She told me to take it out!’ I protested. But it was too late. His mom kept wailing about how her birthday was ruined, and my husband said, ‘Maybe you should give her some space.’

I was basically kicked out of her house. I’ve tried texting her since, but she hasn’t replied, and I don’t know what to think anymore. What do I do when even my husband won’t stand up for me?”