I Told My Stepdaughter to Move Out—She Needs to Grow Up

Hi Bright Side!

My stepdaughter has been dragging her feet about leaving her father’s house. I’m 7 months pregnant, and I need space for my baby. To be honest, we needed her bedroom, there’s no other space. After months of hinting, I finally had enough. So I packed up my 26-year-old stepdaughter’s things and told her straight: “Pack it up, princess. The free ride ends now.”

That night, my husband didn’t come home. At first, I assumed he was giving me the silent treatment. I went on my night, the usual, because he sometimes does that. But the next morning, my stomach dropped when I got a text from my stepdaughter. She texted me that she and my husband had decided to move into an apartment together... just the two of them.