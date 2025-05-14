My Husband Wanted an “Open” Marriage, But Now He’s the One Having Problems

The thing is, I never had another partner. The “boyfriend” was my gym instructor, who was more than happy to play along, and the “expensive gifts” were all bought by me and sent as a surprise.



I wanted my husband to realize that what we had was something very special, and that his idea of an open marriage could potentially ruin our family for good. I am still angry at him for going around with another woman, but this is something I can potentially work through. After all, I did give him permission to do so.



Dan doesn’t know all this, of course, and is now earnestly trying to persuade me to get rid of his partner, as he already broke up with his. He even confessed that things did not even reach the bedroom, and somehow he couldn’t follow through. He’s now being very romantic, buying me gifts and taking me out, and showing his love the way he used to before.