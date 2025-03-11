I Dumped My Husband on Our Dream Vacation — He Made Our Daughter Cry for No Reason

My husband and I finally decided to go on our dream vacation. We have been married for 20 years and this is our first vacation alone, after more than a decade. Not surprising since we have three kids — two daughters, aged 17 and 10, and a 12-year-old boy.

We left the kids at home, with our eldest daughter in charge. She promised to take care of everything. We had just checked in when we got a panicked call from her. Like a responsible teenager, she had done the laundry and the dishes, and settled in her siblings for the night. She tried to take a bath after completing the chores, but there was no hot water.

She thought she had broken the hot water supply because it was ice-cold. I tried to help, but my husband yelled at her to manage on her own, and slammed the phone down, while she was sobbing. I was furious and asked my husband how a teenager could handle a plumbing or electrical issue.